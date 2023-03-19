Priceville head coach Terrie Nelson gives instructions during the Class 4A state championship game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Nelson was named the 4A girls coach of the year. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY/FILE]
The All-State basketball list was released Sunday, and several local athletes represented the area on it.
Six area players were chosen for the All-State basketball teams.
Leading the way was Priceville's Leslie Hames. The Bulldogs' star sophomore finished the year averaging 18 points per game and also had 88 steals, which landed her on the 4A girls first team.
Also representing Priceville was head coach Terrie Nelson, who was named the 4A girls coach of the year.
Nelson led the Bulldogs to a 23-10 season and the school's first regional championship when they upset Deshler 68-64 in the Class 4A girls Northwest Regional final.
Priceville ended its historic run as the 4A state runners-up.
Another team that finished runner-up was the Clements girls in Class 3A.
They were led by star sophomore guard Leah Childress (15 ppg, 4 rbg, 6 apg, 81 steals), who was selected to the Class 3A second team.
Her father, Clements first year head coach Shane Childress, was named the 3A girls coach of the year for leading the Colts to a 28-7 season and the team's first state tournament berth since 2010.
East Limestone's Shauna Fletcher was chosen to the 5A girls second team after finishing with 18 points per game and eight rebounds per game. The senior is headed to UAH on a basketball scholarship.
Hatton senior Kailyn Quails was 2A third team All-State with 19 points per game and six rebounds per game.
On the boy's side, West Morgan's Carson Muse was selected to the 4A second team All-State, while Tanner's Skylar Townsend was second team 2A All-State. Muse, a senior, averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game, while Townsend, a junior, averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game.
Hartselle was represented on the 6A honorable mention teams, with Kiah Key being chosen for the boys and Gracie Hill for the girls.
Finalists for the player of the year awards are planned for release later this month. The winners, Super All-State and Mr. and Miss Basketball will be named April 6 at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.
