The Hartselle Tigers are one step closer to playing for a championship.
The Tigers beat Oxford, 55-35, on Tuesday at Decatur High in the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic.
Hartselle plays Bob Jones in a semifinal game today at 10:30 a.m. Bob Jones advanced by beating Fairview, 45-26.
The other semifinal game has Good Hope vs. Buckhorn playing at 9 a.m. Good Hope advanced with a win over Athens, 53-31. Buckhorn beat Brewer, 51-43.
Two other games played Tuesday had Austin beating Decatur, 46-31, and Madison Academy over Grissom, 53-30.
Because of the threat of bad weather in the afternoon, the schedule for the final day of the DOC has been altered. Two games have been moved to Decatur’s auxiliary gym. It’s Decatur vs. Grissom at 9 a.m. and Austin vs. Madison Academy at 10:30 a.m.
Other games in the main gym after the semifinals games are Athens vs. Brewer at noon and Oxford vs. Fairview at 1:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
--
Hartselle girls 55, Oxford 35: Masyn Marchbanks matched Oxford point-for-point on Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 35 for the Tigers.
Marchbanks scored 19 in the first half as Hartselle built a 26-21 halftime lead. Kaitlyn Hogan finished with five points for the Tigers.
Xaionna Whitfield had 14 points for Oxford. Kaleah Taylor scored 11.
--
Austin girls 46, Decatur 31: Olivia Lyle knocked down three 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high nine points, to lead Austin past rival Decatur on Tuesday.
Elyse Davis and Jameisha Harris each had eight points for the Black Bears, while Tykera McDonald scored seven.
Whitley Chapman had a game-high 13 points for Decatur, and Amiah Jackson scored eight.
Austin continues play today against Madison Academy.
--
Buckhorn girls 51, Brewer 43: Hope West led the Patriots with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Chloe Romine scored eight points, and Reagan Lowery and Taylor Hale added four points each.
Jasmine Montague had a team-high 20 points for Buckhorn, and Kayla Childress scored 16.
--
West Morgan Christmas Classic
--
Falkville girls 53, Clements 48: Ellie Cate Hill led Falkville with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a tournament win on Tuesday.
Ella Wallace had 12 points for the Blue Devils (7-9), while Elli Lorance and Liza Wallace added seven points each.
Jakayla Farrar had a team-high 15 points for Clements. Emma Lovett scored 11 for the Colts and Shakarri Bailey had nine.
--
West Point Christmas Tournament
--
Priceville boys 66, Brewer 50: Chris Thomas turned in a dominant double-double performance for Priceville, finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulldogs advanced to the tournament championship with a win over county foe Brewer.
Sammy Holmes had 13 points and five rebounds for Priceville (12-2), which led 30-28 at halftime. Josh Greenhill grabbed 15 rebounds.
--
West Point boys 59, Falkville 55: Colton Hooper scored 24 points as Falkville came up just short against host West Point in the other semifinal game.
Avery Miller had 13 points for the Blue Devils and Josh Bradford scored seven.
Sam Wheeler led West Point with 19 points, 12 of which came in the decisive fourth quarter. Andrew Lynn scored 17.
Priceville and West Point will play for the tournament championship today.
--
Randolph Holiday Classic
--
East Limestone girls 54, Decatur Heritage 35: Taylor Farrar had a team-high 17 points to lead East Limestone.
Mya Thatch, Niya Witherspoon and Taylor Thatch each had eight points for the Indians, while Molly Thompson finished with eight rebounds.
East Limestone will play Cullman today at 3 p.m. Decatur Heritage will play Madison County at 9 a.m.
--
Madison County boys 63, Decatur Heritage 55: Brayden Kyle had a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Bryant Pitts had nine points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, who were outscored 35-27 in the second half.
Brice Duskin (21) and Xzavion Tinker (19) each scored in double figures for Madison County.
Decatur Heritage continues play today against Colbert County.
--
Keith Davis Memorial Tournament at Lauderdale County
Hatton girls 63, Elkmont 57: Kailyn Quails poured in a game-high 26 points as Hatton rallied from a first-half deficit to pick up a win on Tuesday.
Lillie McGregor finished with 15 points for the Hornets, who trailed 31-25 at the half. Dagen Brown scored 11 points.
Tylee Thomas led Elkmont with 24 points. Paige Robinson had 14 points for the Red Devils and Morgan Morris scored 11.
Elkmont (14-6) plays Central-Florence today.
--
St. John Paul II-Westminster Wildcats Holiday Classic
--
Danville girls 48, Westminster Christian 29: Oliva Vest had a team-high 10 points in a win for Danville on Tuesday.
Reagan Prater, Adily Alberti and Elisabeth Hand each had eight points for the Hawks, who led 25-14 at the half.
--
Danville girls 43, Lindsay Lane 31: Hand led Danville with 17 points in the second game of the day.
Vest scored seven for the Hawks and Madalyn McCreless added six points. Briley Miller led Lindsay Lane with 11 points.
