HANCEVILLE — One of the most successful coaching careers in Morgan County history came to an end Friday afternoon.
Gary Orr, who has coached Hartselle girls basketball since 2007, announced that this season would be his last, after his team’s 47-34 loss to No. 1 Hazel Green in the Northwest Regional tournament.
“I’ve told the girls, so I don’t guess it’s much of a secret anymore. This was my final game,” Orr said as he fought back tears.
In his 16 years at the helm, Orr has led the Tigers to multiple area championships and regional tournament appearances. He also led them to a Final Four appearance in 2016.
“He’s been a great coach. He put his belief in us and gave us his best every day,” said Hartselle senior Masyn Marchbanks. “It stinks that we weren't able to get to the Final Four for him. But it will always be special that we were his last team.”
Hartselle’s loss to the Trojans was the third in four years at the regional tournament. Hazel Green has won the previous four state championships and is currently on a 55-game winning streak.
The second half was even, with each team scoring 22 points, but Hazel Green entered the break with a 25-12 lead that proved to be the difference.
The Trojans' gameplan of containing Marchbanks paid off as she was limited to just one point and no field goals in the first half.
“We had a slow start, and turnovers really got the best of us,” Marchbanks said.
“They’re good defensively, but from a coach’s point of view, I thought we did a good job of doing what we wanted to do,” Orr said. “We just needed to clean up our offense more.”
Marchbanks, who has been a part of the varsity team since she was in seventh grade, finished with a game high 21 points. She, along with Maggie McCkleskey, played their final games as Tigers.
“Masyn has been with me since the seventh grade and Maggie the 10th,” Orr said. “They’ve been tremendous leaders. I trusted them to help me grow this program, and we’ve had a ton of success.”
--
Mortimer Jordan girls 65, Athens 41: A rough second quarter spelled the end for Athens in the Northwest Regional tournament Friday morning.
Trailing 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, the Golden Eagles were outscored 26-7 in the second.
“I thought we did the things that we wanted to do. We did a great job of taking away their No. 1, but like all great teams, they had other players step up,” said Athens head coach Capriee Tucker. “We pride ourselves on being really good in the third quarter, but when get outplayed like that in the second it makes it tough to recover.”
Kristen Johnson led Athens with 14 points, while Jordyn Bailey added 13. Jaylen Pleasant led Mortimer Jordan with 17.
After the game Tucker, who is in her first season as head coach, was overcome with emotion when talking about what her team accomplished.
“When I took over in the spring, I had people come up to me and tell me we wouldn’t win five games,” Tucker said. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity. We started a 13- and a 14-year-old, and early on we took some lumps. But midway through January, something just clicked. Seeing this team defy expectations was amazing.”
Expectations will be high next season when Athens returns all five starters.
“Getting to Wallace was a big goal for us this season, but we’re not satisfied,” Tucker said. “I know where we can get to. Hopefully, we’ll be right back here next year, moving on to the next round.”
