Despite losing two games last week, including one vs. the No. 1 team in Class 7A Auburn, Hartselle remains No. 1 in Class 6A.
Hartselle (17-4) went 4-2 last week. The losses were to Auburn, 6-1, and to Northridge, No. 6 in 6A, 11-9. Hartselle did pick up wins over Auburn, American Christian and a doubleheader sweep of 7A Sparkman.
The Tigers are back in area play Tuesday with a home game vs. Decatur at 4:30 p.m. The teams will play a doubleheader at Decatur on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Hartselle is one of three area teams in this week’s baseball rankings. The others are Decatur Heritage (13-6) in Class 2A and Lindsay Lane (15-3) in Class 1A.
Other area teams nominated were Ardmore (7-7) in 5A, Priceville (9-7) and West Limestone (11-5) in 4A, East Lawrence (9-8) in 3A and Hatton (8-7) in 2A.
In softball, Austin (22-5-1) moved up from No. 5 in Class 7A to No. 4. The Black Bears won the Alex Wilcox Tournament in Montgomery on Saturday. The Black Bears lost a 2-0 game Monday to Hewitt-Trussville, the No. 1 team in 7A.
Other area teams in this week’s rankings are Athens (20-2) at No. 1 in 6A with Hartselle (23-3-1) at No. 2. Ardmore (11-5) comes in at No. 8 in 5A with Hatton (18-9) at No. 2 in 2A and Athens Bible (10-5) No. 4 in 1A.
Other area teams nominated were Brewer (15-6) in 5A, West Morgan (15-4-1) in 4A and Falkville (8-4) in 2A.
---
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (17-1)
2. Auburn (18-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (15-5)
4. Tuscaloosa County (19-2)
5. Bob Jones (19-7)
6. Hoover (17-7)
7. Prattville (17-3)
8. Spain Park (16-5)
9. Oak Mountain (14-7)
10. Daphne (16-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-7), Florence (8-9), Thompson (14-13), Vestavia Hills (13-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (16-3)
2. Saraland (19-4)
3. Oxford (20-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (16-3)
5. Cullman (15-9)
6. Northridge (17-5)
7. Spanish Fort (17-6)
8. Wetumpka (16-2)
9. Gulf Shores (18-4)
10. Gardendale (16-5)
Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (7-6), Buckhorn (16-5), Chelsea (9-8), Helena (9-8), Homewood (13-5), Hueytown (16-8), Jasper (14-8), Mountain Brook (13-6), Mortimer Jordan (17-9), Stanhope Elmore (10-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (18-2)
2. Headland (11-1)
3. Holtville (17-5)
4. Leeds (18-7)
5. Madison Academy (15-9)
6. Russellville (12-9)
7. Rehobeth (12-5)
8. Elmore County (13-3)
9. Corner (14-5)
10. Greenville (12-5)
Others nominated: Alexandria (12-9), Ardmore (7-7), Sardis (11-7), Marbury (11-10), UMS-Wright (8-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (17-3)
2. Oneonta (16-2)
3. Gordo (11-5)
4. Etowah (17-8)
5. Hamilton (14-6)
6. Central-Florence (7-3)
7. American Christian (7-6)
8. Northside (12-4)
9. St. James (11-5)
10. Westminster Christian (11-4)
Others nominated: Bibb County (10-6), Cherokee County (10-10), Cleburne County (9-6), Jacksonville (8-6), Madison County (11-8), Montevallo (7-4-1), North Jackson (9-9), Priceville (9-7), West Limestone (11-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (13-4)
2. Phil Campbell (13-5)
3. Piedmont (16-4)
4. Trinity (14-3)
5. Opp (16-4)
6. Wicksburg (14-5)
7. Bayside Academy (11-8)
8. Houston Academy (13-5)
9. Providence Christian (12-7)
10. Excel (7-0)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (9-3), Colbert Heights (13-8), East Lawrence (9-8), Fyffe (8-8), Hokes Bluff (12-7), Lauderdale County (11-4), Thomasville (11-7), T.R. Miller (11-3).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (15-7)
2. Mars Hill (12-4)
3. Vincent (13-4)
4. Ranburne (12-6)
5. Westbrook Christian (8-11)
6. Ider (15-4)
7. Addison (11-5)
8. Spring Garden (10-5)
9. Decatur Heritage (13-6)
10. Clarke County (9-5)
Others nominated: Ariton (12-11), Colbert County (8-8), Hatton (8-7), Sand Rock (5-3), Sheffield (14-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (14-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (15-3)
3. Hackleburg (16-2)
4. Appalachian (14-1)
5. Donoho (9-2)
6. Millry (13-7)
7. Sumiton Christian (12-5)
8. Belgreen (10-5)
9. Cedar Bluff (8-5)
10. Sweet Water (9-13)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (6-4), Pleasant Home (7-8).
