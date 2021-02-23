Hartselle scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a deficit and open the 2021 baseball season with a 6-2 win over Bob Jones on Monday.
Hartselle tied the game at 2-2 on a Bob Jones error in the sixth and took a 3-2 lead when Eli Snelson tripled into center field. Brodie Morrow followed a pair of walks with a bases-clearing double to put the Tigers ahead 6-2.
Colby Widner retired Bob Jones in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Morrow finished with four RBIs, while Drew Cartee added a pair of hits. Elliott Bray allowed two runs on four hits over four innings to earn the win. He walked one and finished with nine strikeouts.
Gavin Moran homered for Bob Jones.
Hartselle plays at Houston County on Friday.
• Priceville 12, Lawrence County 7: Priceville scored four runs in the first and added eight in the second to put the game out of reach early.
Lawrence County trimmed the lead to 12-4 after five innings and put together a seventh-inning rally but could not complete a big comeback.
Wes Walker led Priceville with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Cole Smith had a pair of RBIs and Dylan Johnson added two hits and one RBI.
JoJo Garrison pitched three innings to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with a strikeout.
Luke LouAllen had two hits and two RBIs for Lawrence County. Tre Young, Garrett Lee and Cole Turner had one hit and one RBI each.
• East Lawrence 12, Athens Bible 7: East Lawrence rallied from 6-3 deficit in the fifth inning.
Trailing by three, East Lawrence scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and added two more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Zac Shelton, Preston Hood and Austin Lopp each had two RBIs for East Lawrence. Connery Lowery pitched three innings to earn the win.
Kacen Pierce had two hits and two RBIs for Athens Bible and Eli Hiebert had two RBIs.
Softball
• East Lawrence 6, Falkville 2: Emma Coan doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead East Lawrence.
Camryn Langley and Kaitlin Dutton each had a double and RBI for the Eagles, while Brooklyn Letson and Piper Gable added three hits each.
Letson threw a four-hitter, giving up one earned run with 10 strikeouts.
Soccer
• Decatur boys 4, Muscle Shoals 1: Julio Cerda scored a pair of goals in Decatur's area opener. Martez Green and Omar Felipe also scored for the Red Raiders, who play Thursday at Sparkman.
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage splits with Whitesburg Christian: Lucy Orr (8-4), Malana Power (8-1), Kinley Terry (9-8), Sasha Suggs (8-1) and Miller McLeod (8-4) each picked up singles wins as the Decatur Heritage girls picked up an 8-1 win on Monday.
Pairs of Orr-Florence Bowman (8-4), Power-Terry (8-5) and Suggs-McLeod (8-6) also picked up doubles victories.
The Whitesburg boys swept Decatur Heritage 9-0. The Eagles play at Hartselle today.
