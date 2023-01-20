Ryan Dunn finished with 18 points to lead Hartselle past Decatur 48-41 Friday in a pivotal Class 6A, Area 14 matchup.
Hartselle (11-10, 2-1) took the lead in the area by beating Decatur (10-12, 1-2) for the second time in area play. The Tigers won at home, 54-45, on Jan. 10.
If Decatur wins at Cullman on Tuesday, Hartselle would need to beat the Bearcats (1-1 in the area) at home Friday to avoid a three-way area tie. If Cullman beats Decatur, the winner of the Cullman/Hartselle game would win the regular season area title and host the area tournament.
Hartselle fell at Cullman 57-49 on Jan. 6.
"Hartselle, Decatur, Cullman know each other pretty well," Hartselle coach Faron Key said. "Nothing changed in terms of our prep (against Decatur). We're in control of our destiny, so we can't do a whole lot about what they do and how they prepare, but we can take care of us."
Kiah Key and Rylan Smothers each had 10 points for Hartselle.
"(Hartselle) did a good job of offensive rebounding," Decatur coach Kori Walker said. "They definitely beat us on second chance points and possessions because of their offensive rebounding. We kept our turnovers down and shot the ball decent."
Ellis Dickman had a team-high 16 points for the Red Raiders. Jayden Brown added 11.
Hartselle scored the game's first three points when Smothers was fouled on a 2-point basket and converted the free throw try. The Tigers, who never trailed, led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and increased their margin to 22-14 at halftime.
The Tigers led by nine, 31-22, by the end of the third period and were up 38-25 midway through the fourth quarter.
Decatur pulled to within 41-40 by the 2-minute mark led by Dickman, who scored 11 points during a 15-3 run. He had 13 points in the quarter.
Dickman's 3 with two minutes left in regulation was the game's last made field goal as Hartselle outscored the Red Raiders 7-1 from the free throw line down the stretch.
Seniors Thomas Itsede, Dunn and Key accounted for the last 12 Hartselle points.
"I thought those three guys for us really guarded well, rebounded well and made some big plays for us down the stretch," Key said. "That's three guys that's hungry to try to win an area championship. They don't want to see it end, so I like how desperate they played tonight."
Hartselle girls 54, Decatur 17: Hannah Burks led No. 10 Hartselle (19-6, 3-0) with 18 points. Karleigh Shipley and Anna Claire Gladden had eight apiece.
Dasia Swoopes and Amiah Jackson each had five points for Decatur (6-17, 0-3).
Hartselle can clinch the regular season area championship with a Cullman loss at home to Decatur on Tuesday or by beating the Bearcats at Hartselle Friday if Cullman defeats the Red Raiders.
Hartselle coach Amber Deline's focus for the Tigers' success centers on their defense, but the Tigers also have room for improvement on offense.
"I'm a defensive side (of the court) person," Deline said. "Offensively getting the right shot and taking the right shot (are important). Sometimes I feel like we settle for shots instead of being patient and getting the best shot."
The Hartselle girls and boys teams will travel to Jasper on Tuesday. Jasper's girls are No. 3 in 5A and the boys are ranked No. 9.
