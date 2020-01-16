The pairings are set for the Morgan County Basketball Tournament, which starts Monday at Falkville.
Seeding is determined by regular season records. Admission is $5.
The Hartselle boys (18-4) are seeded No. 1. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, are the three-time defending county champion.
The Falkville girls (15-5) are seeded No. 1. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 10 in Class 1A. The Brewer girls (14-8) are the two-time defending champion.
Varsity schedules for each day:
Monday: Hartselle girls (13-10) vs. Danville (9-11), 6:30 p.m.; Brewer boys (8-13) vs. Falkville (3-12), 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Brewer girls (14-8) vs. West Morgan (6-13), 6:30 p.m.; West Morgan boys (10-9) vs. Priceville (4-15), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday: Falkville girls (15-15) vs. Hartselle-Danville winner, 6:30 p.m.; Hartselle boys (18-4) vs. Brewer-Falkville winner, 7:45 p.m.
Friday: Priceville girls (13-8) vs. Brewer-West Morgan winner, 6:30 p.m.; Danville boys (14-5) vs. West Morgan-Priceville winner, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Girls championship at 6 p.m., Boys championship at 7:30 p.m.
