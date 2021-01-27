It took a few weeks, but the Hartselle Tigers finally worked their way up to No. 1 in Class 6A.
The Tigers (21-2) made the move from No. 4 to No. 1 this week after beating the previous No. 1 Huffman, 59-58, on the Vikings’ home floor last Friday.
The Hartselle girls (18-2) also moved up in the rankings this week from No. 6 to No. 4.
There are 10 area teams in this week’s rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Joining the Hartselle boys in this week’s Top 10 are Decatur Heritage (10-7) No. 1 in 1A and West Morgan (9-8) No. 9 in 4A.
Other area boys teams to receive votes this week are Lawrence County (13-6) in 5A, West Limestone (9-9) in 4A, Elkmont (13-6) in 3A, Clements (11-9) in 3A, Danville (12-8) in 3A and Hatton (11-5) in 2A.
Joining the Hartselle girls in the rankings are Austin (14-8) No. 9 in 7A, Athens (12-4) No. 5 in 6A, Priceville (19-5) No. 2 in 4A, Hatton (16-3) No. 6 in 2A, Tanner (12-3) No. 10 in 2A and R.A. Hubbard (8-4) No. 10 in 1A.
Other area girls teams to receive votes this week are Lawrence County (15-2) in 5A, Falkville (18-8) in 2A and Lindsay Lane (12-5) in 1A.
Here are the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (25-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (22-3)
4. Foley (17-3)
5. Spain Park (19-8)
6. Auburn (13-4)
7. Theodore (21-4)
8. Sparkman (17-9)
9. Austin (14-8)
10. Baker (14-8)
Others nominated: Davidson (11-11), Fairhope (14-3), Gadsden City (14-7), Thompson (17-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (27-1)
2. Eufaula (19-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (16-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Athens (12-4)
6. Buckhorn (17-2)
7. Northridge (18-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (21-3)
9. Chelsea (18-5)
10. Madison Academy (11-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Cullman (13-10), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (11-7), Oxford (19-6), Park Crossing (10-3), Scottsboro (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (22-4)
3. Charles Henderson (9-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (16-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Guntersville (17-5)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (15-11)
9. Selma (5-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Headland (10-2), Lawrence Co. (15-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (15-3)
2. Priceville (19-7)
3. Rogers (19-5)
4. Deshler (17-8)
5. Jackson (18-2)
6. Williamson (13-2)
7. Handley (16-8)
8. St. James (12-5)
9. New Hope (12-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (17-5)
Others nominated: Dora (15-4), Geneva (12-7), Good Hope (19-7), Hamilton (16-4), Jacksonville (12-5), North Jackson (10-8), Oneonta (16-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (18-2)
2. Susan Moore (24-2)
3. Lauderdale Co. (15-4)
4. Trinity (14-4)
5. Prattville Christian (17-5)
6. Winfield (18-3)
7. Collinsville (21-4)
8. T.R. Miller (10-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (20-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (14-6), Ohatchee (9-4), Plainview (21-6), Southside-Selma (9-3), Sylvania (20-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (16-5)
2. Spring Garden (22-2)
3. G.W. Long (12-0)
4. Midfield (14-6)
5. Geneva Co. (16-5)
6. Hatton (16-3)
7. Cold Springs (14-6)
8. Ider (18-9)
9. St. Luke's (14-4)
10. Tanner (12-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (18-8), Sand Rock (14-10).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (21-7)
2. Samson (19-2)
3. Winterboro (15-0)
4. Loachapoka (10-7)
5. Coosa Christian (18-3)
6. Marion Co. (19-7)
7. Covenant Christian (11-2)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (9-7)
10. R.A. Hubbard (8-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (22-0)
2. Spain Park (21-4)
3. Oak Mountain (16-8)
4. Huntsville (17-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (22-3)
6. Hoover (16-7)
7. Albertville (17-5)
8. James Clemens (14-7)
9. Thompson (12-9)
10. Baker (14-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (16-5), Gadsden City (17-10), Mary Montgomery (14-4), Sparkman (11-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (21-2)
2. Mountain Brook (19-6)
3. Huffman (14-3)
4. Oxford (22-2)
5. Clay-Chalkville (14-4)
6. Calera (14-6)
7. Pinson Valley (16-3)
8. Spanish Fort (18-3)
9. Eufaula (20-4)
10. Shades Valley (10-6)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-7), Cullman (11-7), Hueytown (16-3), Robertsdale (20-9), Scottsboro (17-3), Woodlawn (12-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (17-6)
2. Lee-Huntsville (7-1)
3. Pleasant Grove (16-6)
4. Guntersville (18-3)
5. Parker (10-6)
6. Talladega (14-3)
7. Center Point (6-5)
8. Sylacauga (14-3)
9. Selma (7-2)
10. Russellville (15-5)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (11-8), Carroll-Ozark (17-9), Charles Henderson (16-7), Faith-Mobile (11-7), Greenville (13-8), Lawrence Co. (13-6), LeFlore (12-7), West Point (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (16-4)
3. White Plains (15-5)
4. Brooks (15-6)
5. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)
6. St. Michael (12-10)
7. Good Hope (16-6)
8. Dallas Co. (10-4)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Hamilton (16-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (16-6), Deshler (16-9), Haleyville (19-6), Jacksonville (11-6), West Limestone (9-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-3)
2. Fyffe (17-4)
3. Cottage Hill (18-1)
4. Plainview (23-4)
5. Geraldine (17-4)
6. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
7. Piedmont (10-6)
8. Chickasaw (13-4)
9. Mobile Christian (15-7)
10. Opp (15-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (13-11), Clements (11-9), Danville (12-8), Elkmont (13-6), Pike Co. (4-3), Providence Christian (13-6), Wicksburg (16-6), Winfield (18-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (18-6)
2. Calhoun (12-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (18-5)
4. Clarke Co. (17-3)
5. Sand Rock (19-4)
6. Lanett (11-3)
7. Section (15-9)
8. Spring Garden (15-7)
9. Geneva Co. (15-3)
10. Cold Springs (15-5)
Others nominated: Addison (16-10), Hatton (11-5), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (10-7)
2. Florala (21-3)
3. Ragland (17-4)
4. Autaugaville (14-0)
5. Brantley (13-1)
6. Covenant Christian (16-3)
7. Belgreen (17-2)
8. Skyline (17-7)
9. Pickens Co. (8-2)
10. Jacksonville Christian (13-6)
Others nominated: Meek (13-5), Woodville (11-7).
