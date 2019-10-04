Hartselle volleyball player Alli Parker and her teammates were all smiles Thursday night at Decatur Heritage and with good reason.
The Tigers won the Morgan County Tournament with a 2-0 win over Danville in the finals.
“This means so much to win it in my senior season,” Parker said. “Last year we didn’t have a good experience in the tournament.”
Hartselle last won the tournament in 2017. Before that the Tigers had been in the finals four out of the five previous years. Then last year they got knocked out in the semifinals by Priceville.
“Today, we just wanted to have fun,” Parker said. “Hopefully winning this tournament will help prepare us for what’s ahead.”
What’s ahead is two more weeks of the regular season. Then it’s area tournaments followed by the North Super Regional in Huntsville on Oct. 24-26. The state tournament in Birmingham is Oct. 30-31.
Hartselle advanced to the finals with a 2-0 (25-18, 25-19) over Priceville in the semifinals. Danville beat Brewer in the semifinals 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger said. “They are a really good group to coach. They have great chemistry and are a really close group. That means a lot in volleyball.”
Parker and Breanna Alexander are the only seniors on the team. The team has five talented juniors with Hailey Holshouser, Tori Hughes, Lillyanna Cartee, Jessica Jarrett and Aubrey Anderson. The roster is filled out by sophomores Alia Wright Emory Carnes and Grace Leighton. The two freshmen are Jadyn Chesser and Lydia Simmons.
The championship match was a battle of teams that are ranked No. 3 in the state. Hartselle is No. 3 in Class 6A. Danville is No. 3 in Class 4A.
Hartselle took the first set 25-21 after it was tied 19-19. The second set was dominated by the Tigers. Hartselle had a 14-2 run to build a 24-9 lead on the way to a 25-14 victory.
“We have several good hitters, and when they all get it going we can do a lot of damage in a hurry,” Lybarger said.
Danville coach Lindsey Crumpton was proud of how her team played. After surviving pool play against Decatur and Decatur Heritage, the Hawks beat 4A West Morgan and 5A Brewer to advance to the finals.
“Facing West Morgan, Brewer and Hartselle back-to-back-to-back is competition like you’ll see at regional or state,” Crumpton said. “I hope that makes us better.”
While other coaches are preparing for area tournament play, Crumpton has something more important coming up. She’s due to give birth to her first child on Oct. 16.
West Morgan results: In pool play, the Rebels (19-18) beat Austin 2-0 (25-22, 25-10). Hartselle beat West Morgan 2-0 (25-14, 25-15). Danville beat West Morgan in bracket play 2-0 (25-23, 25-15). Combined stats for West Morgan had Maegan Milligan with 16 kills and Morgan Moseley with nine. Katelyn McCulloch had 32 digs.
Priceville results: The Bulldogs (27-22) had wins over Falkville 2-0 (25-3, 25-10) and Decatur 2-0 (25-19, 25-22). Brewer beat Priceville 2-0 (25-10, 31-29). Hartselle beat Priceville 2-0 (25-18, 25-19). Combined stats for Priceville had Hollee Mason with 49 assists, Madalynn Owen 40 digs, Abigail Garrison 33 kills and 6 aces, Tristan Strickland 19 digs and Katrina Rotermund 15 kills.
Austin results: Hartselle beat Austin, 2-0, and West Morgan beat Austin, 2-0. Combined statistics for the Black Bears had LaKerria Frye with seven kills, Lawren Hayes 12 digs and Madison Williams had nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.