Hartselle pitcher Jack Smith seems to thrive in big games.
Last May he was on the mound when Hartselle wrapped up the Class 6A state championship.
Smith was on the mound Wednesday when Hartselle beat Decatur 7-2 to clinch a spot in the state playoffs.
“I like to pitch in big games and this was a big game,” Smith said. “We wanted to make sure we were in the playoffs this week. Next week we’re going for the area championship.”
Hartselle and Cullman battle next week for the area championship. The teams play at Cullman on Tuesday and then conclude the series at Hartselle on Thursday.
Smith struck out 12 while giving up just two hits in seven innings. The Arkansas signee threw 102 pitches to 28 batters with 61 strikes and just four walks. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
“I didn’t feel like I had my best stuff today,” Smith said. “I thought it was going to be one of those games where I have to count on my defense to make a lot of plays. It worked out pretty good.”
Hartselle scored all seven runs in the first inning. Decatur was forced to make a pitching change and Ellis Dickman got the call. The senior pitched the rest of the game. In 6 2/3 innings he gave up just four hits and walked one with four strikeouts. Hartselle had one base runner in the last four innings.
In Tuesday’s series opener at Hartselle, the Tigers led 7-0 after two innings and held on for a 7-5 win.
“You got to give Decatur credit. They never stopped competing in either game,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “For some reason we just relaxed after the first inning in both games. We can’t do that next week against Cullman.”
The two losses to Hartselle means no playoffs for Decatur, but the Red Raiders have to feel better than they did a year ago. Last season, Hartselle outscored Decatur 43-1 in three games. The last Decatur win over Hartselle was away back in 2017.
“We just wanted our guys to come out and compete today,” Decatur coach Jason Russell said. “We did that in both games. If we could have just gotten past the first inning in either game, who knows what might have happened.”
Decatur closes out its season next week with a series vs. Muscle Shoals. The teams play one game at Decatur next Tuesday and finish with two games at Muscle Shoals on Thursday.
Hartselle’s first-inning rally featured four singles, four walks and a hit batter. Coleman “Bull” Mizell had two singles in the inning and drove in two runs. JoJo Williamson’s double in the second inning was Hartselle’s only extra base hit.
Decatur scored twice in the fifth inning. Tylik Moore reached on an infield hit. Greyson Stricklin’s sacrifice bunt turned into a fielder’s choice. When Smith’s throw to second wasn’t handled, Decatur had two on with one out.
Moore and Stricklin both moved up a base on a pitch in the dirt. Another wild pitch along with an error allowed them both to score.
Decatur's other hit was a solid single up the middle in the sixth inning by Sam Stephenson.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.