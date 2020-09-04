HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers owned the fourth quarter Friday night against Cullman.
Unfortunately, it was the first three that got the Tigers in a 30-20 loss.
Despite outscoring the Bearcats 20-7 in the final period, Hartselle couldn't erase a 23-0 deficit that had built during the first three quarters.
“We’re feeling our way through games instead of coming out and imposing our will,” said first-year head coach Bryan Moore. “At some point, that’s got to change.”
There wasn’t much flashiness from Cullman, but there didn’t need to be. The Bearcats were as physical as could be between the tackles and it paid off.
After taking a 3-0 lead, Cullman made it 9-0 with a touchdown run by Jaylen Hughey.
And as is common when Hartselle and Cullman meet, a trick play was involved. The Bearcats had their running back throw a touchdown pass just before half to make it 16-0.
On the other side of the ball, things could not have possibly gone worse for the Tigers. Midway through the second quarter the Tigers had run just nine plays on three drives. Those plays resulted in 5 incompletions, two sacks and minus-17 yards.
Hartselle finished the half with negative yardage.
In the third quarter, it was much of the same. Cullman put together another grueling multi-play drive that chewed almost nine minutes of clock and ended with a touchdown run to make it 23-0.
Ironically, it was at this point the Tigers finally came to life.
Quarterback Parker Sawyer found Izayah Fletcher for a long pass to the 2-yard line and then Kaleb “Mookie” Moore ran it in a play later for a score.
After a three-and-out, Sawyer again found Fletcher, this time for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 23-13 with 7:41 left.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they didn’t get the ball back until there were only three minutes left. Hartselle turned it over on downs at its own 2 and Cullman iced the game a play later.
The good news for Hartselle is the game ended up being closer that it appeared would happen.
“Man, I hate moral victories but the truth is we came out in the second half, fought back and did what we needed to do,” Moore said. “We won the second half. I mean I gave them one of the touchdowns. We executed well, we just have to figure out a way to do that earlier in the game.”
After two tough games in the first three weeks, the schedule eases up for the next couple of weeks. That’s more good news for Moore’s young squad.
“Cullman was a second-round playoff team last year and will be this year, and Austin will be a playoff team in 7A. We’re not likely to play two tougher teams than that,” Moore said. “We need success. We’re fighting, but we need to win games. We need to start fast, play well and finish.”
That success might come from JT Blackwood. The quarterback played the last drive of the game, moving the ball well and finishing with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Fletcher.
Blackwood was fighting for the starting QB job before he was forced to quarantine for the first two weeks of the season. Moore hopes he can figure more into their game plan going forward.
“He needs to be,” he said. “You saw what he did at the end of the game. He can really throw it and he can keep us on the field. We need consistency, and having him back will help with that.”
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.