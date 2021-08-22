The Juanita Boddie Tournament is a great opportunity for volleyball teams to face tough competition in the first weekend of the season.
That’s what the Hartselle did Saturday. The Tigers went 2-3 for the day. They had wins over Houston Academy 2-0 (25-17, 25-13) and Guntersville 2-0 (25-22, 25-21).
Cherokee Bluff, Georgia, beat Hartselle 2-1 (25-19, 23-25, 15-11). Powerhouse Bayside Academy beat Hartselle 2-0 (25-10, 25-17). Rival Athens took down Hartselle 2-0 (27-25, 25-20).
Combined stats for Hartselle (2-5) had Ashley Holshouser with 17 digs, Alia Wright 16 kills, Lydia Simmons 18 kills and 12 aces, Amber Holshouser 19 assists and 12 digs, Megan Lee 55 assists and 16 digs, KJ Jones 22 digs, Jadyn Chesser 27 kills and 14 digs and Katie Gillott 14 kills.
• Priceville goes 2-1: The Bulldogs went 2-1 Saturday in a four-team match in Moulton.
East Lawrence beat Hatton 2-0 (25-18, 25-15) and Muscle Shoals 2-0 (25-15, 25-19).
Host Lawrence County got the best of East winning 2-0 (25-18, 25-23).
Combined stats for the day had Zoey Benson with 25 kills, Katelyn Falciani 22 kills, Emma Rehmer 30 assists and Lacey Clark 13 digs. Anna Catherine Clotfelder added eight blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.