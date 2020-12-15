How many games would it take the Hartselle boys to get to 10 wins?
If before the start of the season you guessed 11, you are a winner.
The Tigers behind 22 points from senior Brody Peebles beat Fairview 74-61 at home Monday to push the record to 10-1.
Hartselle roared out to a 45-18 halftime lead. Peebles had 16 points in the first half. He added six points in the third quarter and then played spectator in the fourth quarter.
All 11 Tigers listed in the scorebook scored points with Luke Ward being the only other player in double figures with 12. Kiah Key added eight.
Hartselle opened the season with eight wins before losing 83-75 at Austin on Friday. The Tigers bounced back with a 74-70 win over Mountain Brook on Saturday.
Peebles, who has signed with Liberty University, scored 28 vs. Austin, 43 vs. Mountain Brook and with his 22 on Monday, has now scored 93 points in his last three games.
The Tigers travel to Grissom on Friday.
• West Morgan boys 54, Westminster 41: Carson Muse scored 22 points to lead the Rebels. He hit five field goals and 10 of 11 free throws. Dylan Owens added nine points.
West Morgan is scheduled to host Lawrence County tonight.
• Hartselle girls 59, Fairview 40: Masyn Marchbanks scored 17 and Lillyanna Cartee had 13 to lead the Tigers. Hartselle (7-2) led 22-17 at halftime and 34-30 after three quarters.
The Tigers got eight points each from Maggie McCleskey, Gracie Hill and Alyssa McMinnemon.
In other games Monday, the Athens girls beat James Clemens 54-39, and the James Clemens boys beat Athens 63-50.
