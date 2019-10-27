HUNTSVILLE — The Hartselle volleyball team was not pleased with how Saturday ended with a loss in the North Super Regional.
Hartselle volleyball coach Tanya Lybarger is excited about the direction the team is headed.
The Tigers are headed south this week to play in the state tournament in Birmingham for the first time since 2016.
“It’s great to be going back to the state tournament,” Lybarger said. “After going to state for 11 straight years, you sort of expect to go every year. Our seniors (Alli Parker and Breanna Alexander) have really worked hard to get this team back to state.”
Hartselle is one of four area teams headed to the CrossPlex in Birmingham for the state tournament. The Tigers will be competing with Athens for the Class 6A state championship. Lawrence County will be there in Class 5A along with Athens Bible in Class 1A.
Both Hartselle and Athens qualified for state on Friday. They played at the Von Braun Center on Saturday for seeding at state. In the semifinals, No. 3-ranked Hartselle beat No. 10 Albertville 3-1 (25-16, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19) and No. 2 Hazel Green beat Athens 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-17).
Hazel Green (56-8) then beat Hartselle (67-10) 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-20) for the regional championship. Albertville (43-11) beat Athens (32-22) 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-22) to win the consolation match.
“Hazel Green is a really good team,” Lybarger said. “There’s a reason why they have such a good record.”
Hazel Green grabbed the momentum early in the first set to go up 1-0. In the second set, Hartselle led 14-9 and then 18-13 with a chance to go up by six, but a long rally went to Hazel Green. The Trojans then scored six of the next eight points to tie the match at 20-20. Hazel Green won six of the next seven points to take the second set. Hazel Green led all the way in the third set to complete the sweep.
The Trojans are led by 6-foot-2 Gracie Lynn Butler and 5-7 leaper Hannah Hampel. They can defend the net and find open spots on the opponent’s side of the floor.
“We have to learn how to element mistakes,” Hartselle Hailey Holshouser said. “They do a good job of getting good runs going and they are tough to stop.”
Despite Saturday’s ending, it’s been a great season for the young Hartselle team. After the two seniors, the roster has five juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. Six of the underclassmen are 5-10 are taller, including 6-foot freshman Jadyn Chesser.
“This team is a lot of fun to coach,” Lybarger said. “They have really good chemistry and great leadership from our seniors. I’m glad we get to go back to state because it’s going to be a new experience for almost all of the girls.”
The only players with state tournament experience are Parker and Lillyanna Cartee, who played in the state tournament as an eighth grader in 2016.
The season has had several big moments. The team is one win away from tying the school record of 68 wins in a season. The Tigers swept through the Morgan County Tournament for Hartselle’s first championship since 2011.
One of the biggest moments was two weeks ago when Lybarger got her 1,000th coaching victory.
“I don’t know what that means other than I am getting old,” Lybarger said. “I guess what it really means is that we’ve had a lot of good female athletes at Hartselle for several years.”
