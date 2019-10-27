Volleyball state tournament

Wednesday

Class 5A: Lawrence County vs. Ramsay, 9:30 a.m., winner advances to the semifinals at 3:30 p.m.

Class 6A: Hartselle vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m., Athens vs. Spanish Fort, 11 a.m., winners meet in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A: Athens Bible vs. Westminster-Oak Mountain, 12:30 p.m., winner advances to the semifinals at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

State championship matches: 3A at 8 a.m., 5A at 9:45 a.m., 7A at 11:30 a.m., 6A at 1:15 p.m., 2A at 3 p.m., 1A at 4:45 p.m., 4A at 6:30 p.m.

Note: Wednesday’s matches will be played at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. Thursday’s matches will be played at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Daily admission is $10.