The football programs at Hartselle and Falkville don’t exactly travel in the same orbit.
Hartselle competes in Class 6A, the second largest classification in the state. Falkville plays in Class 1A, the smallest in the state.
Despite the size difference, the two programs have a lot more in common than usual going into this season, which starts with the first official day of practice on Aug. 5. Both schools went 11-1 last season and won region championships. Both schools have new head coaches.
Bo Culver, 34, succeeds Bob Godsey at Hartselle. Godsey left Hartselle to become head coach at Madison Academy, a private school in Huntsville. In 16 seasons, Godsey became the winningest coach in Hartselle history with a 141-51 record that includes 14 trips to the playoffs, five region championships and a state championship in 2011.
“There’s really no way to adequately describe what Coach Godsey did for this program,” Culver said. “He’s a class act, but I can’t try to be another Coach Godsey. I have to be me.”
Tyler Mitchell, 32, follows Joel Schrenk at Falkville. Schrenk left Falkville to become head coach at Hazel Green, a Class 6A school in Madison County. In seven seasons, Schrenk became the winningest coach in Falkville history with a 49-27 record that includes two region championships and five trips to the playoffs. Last season’s 11 wins set a school record.
“I’ve wanted to be a head coach for several years,” Mitchell said, “but it had to be the right situation. I think Falkville is the right situation. We can build on the success started by Coach Schrenk.”
Getting the Falkville job has an added bonus for Mitchell. He lives just seven minutes from the school. He and his wife Amber bought the home when he was coaching at Cordova and she was working at UAB Hospital as a nurse. It was sort of a midway point from both jobs.
“After I got a job as an assistant at East Limestone and she got a job as a nurse practitioner in Huntsville, we talked about moving closer to where we worked,” Mitchell said. “When it came time to put our house up for sale, I talked her into waiting to see what might happen. I never really thought about the job at Falkville opening up. I’m glad we waited.”
Following a successful football coach at any level is usually not easy. The expectations are high. Taking a step backward can raise concerns. Both Culver and Mitchell have coaching backgrounds that include a lot of success. If they continue on those paths, the fans at Hartselle and Falkville should be happy.
Culver, who is a Hatton graduate, became a head coach at Phil Campbell when he was 24. He joined Jamey Dubose’s staff at Florence in 2012. Culver was a head coach again in 2014 at Haleyville. In 2017, he became head coach at Deshler. Last season he coached the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship game.
“I’ve had some people ask me what it’s going to be like to walk the sidelines at Hartselle where they’ve had so many great coaches,” Culver said. “I’ve experienced that before when I walked the sidelines at Deshler, where they’ve had some great coaches like John Mothershed and Tandy Gerelds. You just follow those footsteps.”
This is Mitchell’s first experience as a head coach, but he’s played and worked for some good ones. He played and was a volunteer coach for Perry Swindall at Russellville. Later he worked at Lawrence County for Shane Smothers and then Rich Dutton. He was an assistant coach at Cordova in 2014 when the Blue Devils advanced to the 4A semifinals under head coach Jimmy Gay.
“We had some great talent at Cordova and won a lot of big games,” Mitchell said.
East Limestone has been home for the last four years. Head coach Jeff Pugh turned the weight room over to Mitchell.
“Coach Pugh is big on the weight room,” Mitchell said. “For him to turn it over to me showed how much confidence he had in me. I can’t say enough good things about working for Coach Pugh.”
Even without the change at the top, both programs were going to be different this season just because of all the talent that graduated.
Hartselle must replace All-State running back/receiver Keondre Swoopes, who signed with UAB after accounting for 18 touchdowns last season. Quarterback Luke Godsey was The Daily's Class 5A-7A Co-Player of the Year after rushing over 1,000 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. He passed for 12 touchdowns.
Culver, like Bob Godsey, coaches the quarterback and will call the plays. He said fans at J.P. Cain Stadium may notice a little quicker pace on offense this season.
The Hartselle defense lost a lot of experience headed by All-State linebacker Stone Powell. The Tigers will continue to operate out of the 3-3 Stack alignment that they have used since before Godsey took over the program. Bob Newton has stayed on as defensive coordinator.
Falkville lost All-State quarterback Aaron Dove. The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year passed for over 3,000 yards with 46 touchdowns last season. All-State running back Fred Walls ran for 1,669 yards and 25 touchdowns.
“We’ll still line up in the spread on offense, but we’ll probably be more run oriented,” Mitchell said.
In the past, it was the offense that carried Falkville. That will probably change under Mitchell.
“I’m a defensive guy and I think you win championships with defense,” Mitchell said.
