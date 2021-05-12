The Hartselle Tigers close out spring practice Friday at J.P. Cain Stadium against the Bob Jones Patriots.
Tickets are $5 and available at the gate through cash, credit or debit.
The spring game starts with the ninth grade teams playing at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 6 p.m. The varsity teams take over at 7 p.m.
Class 6A Hartselle is coming off a 7-4 record in Bryan Moore’s first season. Class 7A Bob Jones went 3-7 in Kelvis White’s first season as head coach.
