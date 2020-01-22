The Hartselle girls and East Limestone boys bowling teams advanced to the AHSAA state bowling tournament by winning first-round matches at the North Regional in Vestavia last week.
Hartselle advanced to the semifinals at the North Regional with wins over Priceville and American Christian Academy. The Tigers eventually lost to Southside Gadsden, which won the North Regional title. East Limestone made it to the semifinals of the North Regional with wins over Lamar County and Corner before losing to Hewitt-Trussville.
The state tournament starts Thursday and ends Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham. The first day will have each team play three games to determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament that takes place Friday. It will feature all 16 teams that qualified for state for girls and boys.
--
ROSTERS
Hartselle girls
Marylee Bargas
Zoie Bridgeforth
Shelby Camron
Sarah Chandler
Lydia Firpo
Tori Hughes
Tori Kay
Lorelei Smith
Anna Wright
--
East Limestone boys
Dylan Deiter
Hayden Haggenmaker
David Holmes
Christopher Johnson
Ethan Keeton
Justin Lewis
Bryant Story
Luke Stutzman
Aiden Thrasher
Austin Turner
— Matthew Speakman
