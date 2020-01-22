The Hartselle girls and East Limestone boys bowling teams advanced to the AHSAA state bowling tournament by winning first-round matches at the North Regional in Vestavia last week.

Hartselle advanced to the semifinals at the North Regional with wins over Priceville and American Christian Academy. The Tigers eventually lost to Southside Gadsden, which won the North Regional title. East Limestone made it to the semifinals of the North Regional with wins over Lamar County and Corner before losing to Hewitt-Trussville.

The state tournament starts Thursday and ends Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham. The first day will have each team play three games to determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament that takes place Friday. It will feature all 16 teams that qualified for state for girls and boys.

--

ROSTERS

Hartselle girls

Marylee Bargas

Zoie Bridgeforth

Shelby Camron

Sarah Chandler

Lydia Firpo

Tori Hughes

Tori Kay

Lorelei Smith

Anna Wright

--

East Limestone boys

Dylan Deiter

Hayden Haggenmaker

David Holmes

Christopher Johnson

Ethan Keeton

Justin Lewis

Bryant Story

Luke Stutzman

Aiden Thrasher

Austin Turner

— Matthew Speakman

—matthew.speakman@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. Twitter @DD_MSpeakman.

