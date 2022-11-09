ATHENS — Gracie Hill poured in a team-high 22 points as Hartselle kicked off new coach Amber Deline’s first season with a 61-51 win over Athens in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Hartselle girls give new coach 1st win in victory over Athens
- Staff reports
-
-
- 0
