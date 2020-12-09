HARTSELLE — Masyn Marchbanks and Lillyanna Cartee combined to score 30 points as Hartselle defeated defending Class 7A champion Spain Park 44-34 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Tied 14-14 at halftime, Hartselle erupted for 20 points in the third quarter while holding Spain Park to five points in building a 34-19 lead.
Spain Park showed signs of life offensively in the fourth quarter, outscoring Hartselle 15-10, but couldn't mount a comeback.
Marchbanks finished with a game-high 17 points for Hartselle, while Cartee added 13. Gracie Hill scored five points.
Jordy Griggs led Spain Park with nine points.
Decatur girls 53, Brewer 45: Whitley Chapman poured in a game-high 19 points as Decatur picked up a road win on Tuesday.
Alasia Taylor and Indyia Swoopes each had 10 points for the Red Raiders, who led 33-27 at halftime.
Hope West led Brewer with 17 points.
Decatur (3-5) plays at Lawrence County on Friday.
Falkville girls 74, Sumiton Christian 28: Falkville's freshmen turned in a veteran performance on Tuesday, scoring 33 of the team's 74 points.
Ellie Cate Hill led the Blue Devils (5-2) with 15 points, while Allie Smith added 10 points. Kenya Roberson scored six points, and Abbey Grace Tomlin added two.
Sydnee Fitzgerald finished with 11 points, and Makenzie Veal scored nine.
Emma Potts had eight points for Sumiton Christian.
Lindsay Lane girls 52, Elkmont 45: Lindsey Murr turned in a dominant all-around performance for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks,
Madelyn Dizon had 17 points and four steals for the Lions, and Lindsey Holland had five points and five rebounds.
Tylee Thomas had a game-high 20 points for Elkmont.
Danville girls 59, East Lawrence 34: Blayne Godfrey had 23 points to lead Danville to its second straight area win.
Brityan Godfrey had 18 points, eight rebounds and and six steals for the Hawks, while Elisabeth Hand and Aaliyah Douglas added seven points each.
Hannah Hill had nine points to lead East Lawrence.
Muscle Shoals girls 74, Austin 37: Austin had no answer for Tennessee commit Sara Puckett, who scored a game-high 24 points for Muscle Shoals.
Zamyra Goode had nine points for Austin, which trailed 40-22 at halftime. Jada Burks had eight points.
Makiyah Harrison (14) and Treyvia Pruitt (11) also scored in double figures for Muscle Shoals.
Hartselle boys 95, St. John Paul II 54: Ten players scored for Hartselle as the Tigers flirted with the 100-point mark in a big win on Tuesday.
Brody Peebles led Hartselle with 29 points. Kiah Key had 18 points and Luke Ward scored 11.
Hartselle led 60-35 at the half.
Josh Price had 20 points for St. John Paul II.
Decatur boys 71, Brewer 49: Decatur used the 3-point shot in a big way on Tuesday, knocking down 15 perimeter shots in a big win road win over Brewer.
Kobe Johnson knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Red Raiders. Shawn Hullett added 15 points, all by the 3-pointer, and three rebounds. Stephen Mayfield scored 11 points with three 3-pointers.
Matt Kempson scored 15 points for Brewer. Dawson Lindsey had 13.
Decatur plays at Gadsden City on Thursday.
Austin boys 75, Athens 38: Kelton Petty had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Austin on Tuesday.
Cam Collins had 13 points for the Black Bears and Quincy Crittendon had nine. Jalen Orr and Tre Shackelford each added eight points.
Isaiah Moore had 11 points to lead Athens. JD Jude and Tyree Patterson had eight points each.
Elkmont boys 50, Ardmore 49: Layton Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds as Elkmont won a close game on Monday.
Elkmont rallied from a 26-19 deficit to pick up the win, outscoring Ardmore 21-15 in the final quarter to secure the victory.
Preston Robinson had 13 points and seven rebounds for Elkmont.
Maddox Dorning (13) and Connor Hardiman (12) each scored in double figures for Ardmore.
