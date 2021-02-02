HARTSELLE — Monday’s girls basketball game featured a battle between two top-five teams and a showdown between two the state’s premier point guards.
Count Hartselle a winner on both counts.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, beat the Class 4A No. 2 ranked Priceville Bulldogs 49-41 in the “Battle of Bethel Road.”
The Tigers suffocated the Bulldogs’ offense, which came in averaging 60 points per game, and it allowed them to pick up a big win over a fierce rival.
“We mixed some things together but overall we were just playing our normal game,” Hartselle coach Gary Orr said. “The second half I thought we did a much better job of locking things down. We handled their ball screens and didn’t give up easy baskets. Just doing what we do best.”
The first half was as tight as could be, with the game being tied at 9 at the end of the first quarter and Hartselle leading just 20-19 at halftime.
But in the second half, the Tigers began to pull away.
Hartselle pushed its lead to 38-28 by the end of the third, and Priceville couldn’t make the comeback.
“I don’t’ think we handled the pressure and the traps well. We didn’t get the ball moving when we needed to,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “This was a great test for us because we know they’re as good as anybody we’ll see down the road, we definitely have some things to work on because we normally score a bunch and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Two of the state’s best girls basketball players were featured in the game — Priceville’s Jenna Walker, a Western Kentucky commit, and Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks, who is committed to Samford.
Marchbanks outshined Walker, scoring a game-high 20 points to Walker’s 15.
“Jenna is a great player and it felt good just getting to play against someone who’s so talented and brings so much energy to the game,” Marchbanks said. “But really this wasn’t about her and me, this was about Priceville and winning the 'Battle of Bethel Road.' We played them last year in the county championship, but I didn’t get to play. So, getting the chance to be out there tonight was special.”
Senior Lillyanna Cartee finished with 16 points for the Tigers. Zoey Benson was Priceville’s second leading scorer with seven.
Hartselle has won 17 straight. Orr said he was unaware of that but isn’t surprised.
“This is a good group of young ladies,” Orr said. “We’ve got great leadership and these girls really care about each other and support each other.”
Orr’s point guard echoed those statements.
“This year is all about relationships,” Marchbanks said. “We’re all really close and everybody always gives their best effort for the team.”
• Hartselle boys 74, Priceville 46: On senior night, seniors Brody Peebles scored 29 points and Trent Wright 15 for the Tigers (23-2), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. Chris Thomas led Priceville with 15 while Dylan Fry had 14.
