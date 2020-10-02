FALKVILLE — For the second year in a row, the Hartselle Lady Tigers are the Queens of Morgan County.
The Tigers claimed their second straight Morgan County championship Thursday evening when they took down West Morgan in the final of the county tournament, which was held at Falkville High School.
It wasn’t even close. The Tigers went undefeated through the tournament, not dropping a single set.
It was a show of complete dominance by the county champs.
“Very pleased with our performance today,” said Hartselle head coach Tanya Lybarger. “We played at a high level all throughout the tournament and didn’t have any roller coaster performances like we normally do.”
In the finals, the Tigers took down West Morgan 2-0. The Rebels had a strong tournament as well, winning every match until the final. Unfortunately for them, the 6A No. 3 Tigers were too much.
“Very pleased with how we played,” said West Morgan head coach Alesha Hutto. “We had a rocky week this week, so to come in the tournament and not lose until the finals, that was very encouraging.”
The Rebels were led in scoring by Ellie Jones and Morgan Moseley with 29 kills.
The tournament wasn’t at full strength. Priceville and Danville, two of the county’s strongest teams, pulled out due to issues related to COVID-19. Both teams are ranked in the top five of their respective classes. With the loss of those teams, Hartselle was the only ranked team competing.
“I hate that two of our county schools weren’t able to participate. Those are two very talented programs,” said Lybarger. “I really hate that for them, and I hope they’re able to get back for postseason.”
With the conclusion of the tournament, the Tigers are well over 40 wins on the season. They hope to put that momentum toward a major push in the postseason.
“We hope this gives us good momentum,” said Lybarger. “We have to get ready because we play some strong 6A teams on Saturday, and that’s a little different tempo of ball. But I think that wining this is good for us, and hopefully it means we’re peaking at the right time.”
--
Pool play results
• Pool A: West Morgan 3-0, Austin 2-1, Decatur 1-2, Falkville 0-3.
• Pool B: Hartselle 2-0, Brewer 1-1, Decatur Heritage 0-2.
• Hartselle results: In pool play, the Tigers defeated Decatur Heritage 2-0 (25-10, 25-12), defeated Brewer 2-0 (25-10, 25-20). In the semifinals, they defeated Austin 2-0 (25-10, 25-15).
• West Morgan results: In pool play, the Rebels defeated Austin 2-0 (25-20, 27-25), defeated Falkville 2-0 (25-15, 25-11) and defeated Decatur 2-0 (25-19, 25-14). In the semifinals, they defeated Brewer 2-1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-12).
• Brewer results: In pool play, the Patriots defeated Decatur Heritage 2-0 (25-10, 25-10) and lost to Hartselle 0-2 (10-25, 20-25). In the semifinals, they lost to West Morgan 1-2 (23-25, 25-23, 12-15).
• Decatur results: The Red Raiders defeated Falkville 2-0 (25-23, 25-17) and lost to West Morgan 2-0 (25-19, 25-14) and Austin 2-1 (25-14, 21-25, 15-10).
• Austin results: In pool play, the Black Bears defeated Decatur 2-1 (25-14, 21-25, 15-10) and Falkville 2-0 (25-10, 25-17). In the semifinals, they lost to Hartselle 0-2 (10-25, 15-25).
• Decatur Heritage results: The Eagles lost to Hartselle 2-0 and Brewer 2-0 in pool play.
• Falkville results: The Blue Devils lost to Decatur 2-0, West Morgan 2-0 and Austin 2-0.
