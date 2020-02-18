HANCEVILLE — Bessemer City’s Thaddeus Williams crushed the heart of Hartselle basketball fans Tuesday.
His 3-point basket with four seconds left gave Bessemer City a 41-40 victory, the Northwest Regional Class 6A boys championship and a trip the state tournament next week in Birmingham.
“You got to give credit to Thaddeus Williams for making a big-time shot in a big ballgame in a big-time atmosphere,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said.
Hartselle had a chance to match the Bessemer City heroics, but a tipped inbounds pass near the Tigers’ basket fell to the floor as time ran out.
Brody Peebles led Hartselle (27-7) with 24 points. Senior Tad Sivley scored 11.
Williams, who was the regional most valuable player, had 18 points, including three 3s to lead Bessemer City (17-14).
