In a setting fitting of postseason basketball, Hartselle and Austin delivered a classic Thursday in each team's season opener.
Hartselle traveled the short trip to Austin High School and came away with a win, besting the Black Bears 60-55.
"You can't win them all if you don't win the first," said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. "We could've played better certainly, but I thought we played hard. Hopefully this will energize our team."
Like a true rivalry contest, the two heavyweights traded blows the entire game, with each squad grabbing momentum at times throughout.
Hartselle would lead at the end of each quarter: 12-8 at the end of the first, 32-27 at halftime and 49-41 at the end of the third.
The Tigers took control of the game midway through thanks to some great 3-point shooting. A weakness last year, Hartselle finished with 10 made 3-pointers, nine of which came in the second and third periods.
"That should be a strength of our team," Key said. "We do it well in practice, but you have to do it in a game. We did that tonight."
After trailing by 10 in the fourth, Austin rallied, cutting the lead to just one with under two minutes to play. Hartselle responded by scoring the final four to seal the win.
"I really liked our toughness, which is something I think we lacked at times last year," Key said. "We lost a lot of close games, struggled to put teams away. Tonight was a step in the right direction."
Four Hartselle players scored in double digits. Kohl Key led the team with 14, while Ryan Dunn had 12, Rylan Smothers 11 and Kiah Key 10.
Harry Malone led Austin with 15, while Jordan Johnson and Isaiah Fuller each had 13.
Coaching in his first game as head coach of the Black Bears, Desmond Phillips liked what he saw from his team, despite the outcome.
"I thought we competed, and I thought we fought, especially late in the game coming back," Phillips said. "We have a lot of room to grow, but that fight is something we can hang our hats on when we get to later in the season."
--
Hartselle girls 60, Austin 35: First-year head coach Amber Deline picked up her second win as Hartselle rolled past Austin on Thursday.
"We have a lot of things we need to fix, but it's nice to make those mistakes with two wins," said Deline.
The Tigers led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and 43-21 at halftime.
Anna Burroughs and Gracie Hill each scored 14 to lead Hartselle. Emma Roden scored 10.
Claire Wright led Austin with nine.
--
Other games
--
East Limestone girls 48, West Limestone 32: Shauna Fletcher just missed a double-double, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds in leading East Limestone to a win over visiting county rival West Limestone.
Taylor Farrar had eight points and seven rebounds for the Indians. Anslee Weatherford led West Limestone with 11 points.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.