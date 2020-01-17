The train called the “Hartselle boys basketball team” roared through Decatur on Friday night and left with an impressive 71-47 victory.
Brody Peebles, the lead engineer, scored 34 points in just three quarters of play. The junior has scored a combined 80 points in wins over Athens and Decatur this week.
Hartselle (19-4, 3-0) has won six in a row and 12 of its last 13. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in Class 6A. With just two weeks left in the regular season, it’s a good time to be playing well.
“Brody is certainly pushing this team to something bigger,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “As well as he is playing, we have several other guys playing at a high level.”
Key liked the play of Jackson Raley, Tad Sivley and Trent Wright on offense and Kiah Key on defense. Sivley scored nine. Raley and Wright each had eight.
Hartselle used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to take a 17-6 lead over the Red Raiders. Decatur answered with an 8-0 run to cut Hartselle’s lead to 17-14 moving into the second quarter.
Decatur had the opportunity to slice the Hartselle lead to one point with five minutes left in the second quarter, but Red Raiders couldn’t get a 3-point field goal to fall.
Hartselle answered with a 20-5 run to halftime with Peebles scoring 17 of the points. The Liberty University commitment had 27 points at halftime, including five 3s.
The Tigers scored 28 points in the third quarter to extend their lead to 66-35. Key cleared the bench in the fourth quarter.
It was another tough loss for Decatur (5-17), which has lost five in a row and is winless in 2020.
“We just aren’t consistent for any long periods,” Decatur head coach Sam Brown. “We play well in spurts, and then we don’t. It’s frustrating.”
Smith Coon led Decatur with 10 points. Kobe Johnson had nine on three 3s.
Decatur hosts Athens Saturday night with the girls playing at 6 and the boys scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Hartselle plays in the Marvin Stone Classic at UAH on Monday. The Tigers take on Ramsay, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A, at 6 p.m.
Hartselle girls 55, Decatur 20: The Tigers took control early and led 23-8 at halftime.
Leading the scoring for Hartselle (14-10, 2-1) were Carrington Hogan with 11 points, Masyn Marchbanks 10 and Hailey Holshouser 9. Lillyanna Cartee and Kaitlyn Hogan each had eight.
Jayden Stover and K’Tlyn Taylor each had six points for Decatur.
