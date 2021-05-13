FLORENCE — The history of Hartselle vs. Athens in athletic competition is deep.
It gained a new chapter Wednesday night when the Hartselle softball team knocked off Athens, 7-5, in the Class 6A winner’s bracket in the North Regional at the Florence Sportsplex.
Hartselle plays undefeated Hazel Green today at 1:45 p.m. The winner has a trip to the state tournament. Athens falls to the loser’s bracket to play Scottsboro at 10:45 a.m.
The Tigers trailed 4-0 after one inning, but fought their way back to take the lead for good with a run in the sixth on a passed ball.
The hero of the night for Hartselle was junior Karsi Lentz. She replaced starting pitcher Jenna Smith in the first inning. She allowed three hits, including a Morgan Stiles home run in the fifth, the rest of the night.
That’s not all Lentz did to contribute. Her three-run home run in the third inning tied the game.
“I wanted this so bad for our seniors,” Lentz said. “Jada Henderson (Hartselle senior catcher) is my hero. When I came into the game, she said you got this.”
Both teams entered the game with 42 wins. They had met two previous times with both teams getting wins.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” Hartselle coach Donna Legg-Battles said. “They know how to win and we just send them out there to do what they know.”
Hartselle (43-17) finished with 12 hits. Lentz also had a double and four RBIs. She went a combined 5-for -7 on the day with seven RBIs.
Athens (42-12) got a home run from Morgan Stiles.
--
Class 6A
--
Hartselle 17, Minor 0: The Tigers in red opened up regional play with a bang in this three inning contest. Lents went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Jada Henderson and Kaelyn Jones both drove in three runs. Henderson doubled. Jones scored three runs. Pitcher Zoey Crawford struck out eight while allowing no hits.
--
Athens 14, Fort Payne 6: Haley Waggoner led the Golden Eagles going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs. Morgan Stiles also had a home run. Molly Gilbert tripled. Anna Carder and Katie Simons both had doubles.
--
Class 5A
--
Corner 5, Brewer 2: Brewer pitcher Bronwyn Borden struck out eight in seven innings while giving up two earned runs. Elizabeth Lucas had two hits including a double for the Patriots. Brieonn Voss also doubled.
--
Ardmore 10, Russellville 1: Ardmore’s AG King, Brooke Phillips and Bo Riley all went 3-for-4. King had a home run and four RBIs. Phillips doubled and drove in four runs. Riley scored two runs.
--
West Point 10, East Limestone 4: Rylie Grisham homered and drove in two runs for East Limestone.
--
East Limestone 14, Guntersville 3: Needing a win to stay alive, the East bats came alive with home runs from Grisham, Mallory Joe Mitchell and Kaci Sharp. Mitchell also had a double and drove in five runs.
---
Class 1A
--
Waterloo 8, Athens Bible 2: The Trojans fell to the loser’s bracket with the opening game loss.
