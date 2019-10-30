BIRMINGHAM — Hartselle and Lawrence County have advanced today to the semifinals at the state volleyball tournament.
Hartselle beat Chelsea 3-1 (19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20). The Tigers are scheduled to play Spanish Fort today at 3:30 p.m. The winner advances to Thursday’s Class 6A state championship match at 1:15 p.m.
Lawrence County swept Ramsay 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 26-24). The Red Devils are scheduled to play Faith Academy today at 3:30 p.m. The winner advances to Thursday’s Class 5A state championship match at 9:45 a.m.
The season ended today for Athens with a 3-0 loss to Spanish Fort. Athens was making its first appearance in the state tournament in 19 years.
You can add that Athens Bible was eliminated in the 1A quarterfinals by Westminster Oak Mountain 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8).
