A pair of area teams secured home-court advantage for next week’s subregional playoffs on Thursday, as Hartselle and Lawrence County girls captured their respective area tournament championships in girls basketball.
Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to subregional play, with winners hosting and runners-up hitting the road. West Limestone (girls) and Elkmont (girls) each finished as runner-up in tournament play.
The R.A. Hubbard boys advanced to the Class 1A, Area 16 championship and will play for the right to host a subregional game on Saturday.
--
Class 6A, Area 14
--
Hartselle girls 47, Muscle Shoals 30: Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 26 points as the Tigers captured the area championship on Thursday.
Gracie Hill had 11 points for Hartselle (24-6), which led 18-11 at the half. Alyssa McMinemon scored seven points.
Makiyah Harrison led Muscle Shoals with eight points and Tamora Brown scored six.
--
Class 5A, Area 15
--
Lawrence County girls 52, West Point 45: Savannah Williams led three Lawrence County (17-9) players in double figures with 16 points as the Red Devils claimed the area title with a win over host West Point on Thursday.
Anna Clare Hutto (13) and Taylor Williams (10) also reached double figures for Lawrence County and Josie Montgomery scored six points.
--
Class 4A, Area 15
--
Brooks girls 66, West Limestone 56: Brooks raced to a 30-point halftime lead and then held off a late rally to capture the area championship on Thursday.
Carlie Belle Winter scored a game-high 26 points for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the steep early deficit. The Wildcats (16-13) will travel to top-ranked Deshler for subregional play.
Baylee Darby scored 14 of her 15 points in the first half to spark Brooks to a 44-14 halftime lead. West Limestone rallied but never got closer than the final 10-point margin in the second half.
Chloe Patterson led Brooks with 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help keep West Limestone in check. Catherine McAdams added 11 points for the Lions.
--
Class 3A, Area 16
--
Lauderdale County girls 64, Elkmont 28: Elkmont (21-11) fell to perennial state power Lauderdale County and will travel for next week’s subregional round.
--
Class 1A, Area 16
--
R.A. Hubbard boys 78, Shoals Christian 64: Hubbard, the second-seeded team in the tournament, secured a subregional spot with a win in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.
The Chiefs (15-6) will play host Covenant Christian, an 89-26 winner over Cherokee, in the tournament championship game on Saturday.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur sweeps Athens: Decatur picked up wins over Athens in boys and girls tennis on Thursday, with the girls sweeping Athens 9-0 and the boys winning 6-3.
For the girls, Anna Harbin (6-1, 6-0), , Abby Glover (6-0, 6-0), Dawson Fite (6-0, 6-0), Emma Tapscott (6-0, 6-0), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-0) and Mattie Fite (6-0, 6-) all picked up wins in singles play. Pairs of Harbin-Glover (6-0, 6-0), Dawson Fite-Tapscott (6-0, 6-0) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (6-0, 6-0) each picked up wins in doubles.
Hampton DeMent (6-0, 6-0), Brady Mann (6-0, 6-0), Owen Christopher (6-2, 6-4) and Owen Amazan (6-0, 7-5) each picked up singles wins for the boys. Doubles pairs of DeMent-Mann (6-0, 6-0) and Christopher-Amazan (6-2, 6-3) also picked up wins for the Red Raiders.
