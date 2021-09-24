HARTSELLE — Hartselle secured the Class 6A, Area 14 regular season volleyball championship on Thursday, sweeping Cullman 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-20) to move to 6-0 in region play.
Jadyn Chesser had 15 kills and seven digs to lead the Tigers (22-12). Lydia Simmons had eight kills and three blocks, and Megan Lee had 17 digs.
Ashley Holshouser finished with 15 digs for Hartselle, and Grace Tapscott had 18 assists and a pair of kills. Amber Holshouser had 10 assists and five digs.
--
Priceville wins area match
Priceville swept Randolph 3-0 to remain unbeaten in area play on Thursday.
Zoey Benson had 10 kills, seven digs and three aces to lead the Bulldogs, while Katelyn Falciani added 10 kills and two aces. Ashlyn Johnson had 13 assists, five digs and two aces.
--
West Morgan tops West Limestone, Hatton
The Rebels picked up a 30-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-9) area win over West Limestone and a 2-1 (25-14, 21-25, 15-8) win over Hatton on Thursday.
Ansley Terry led the Rebels with 17 kills, while Ellie Jones added 14 kills. Abby Yerby finished with 60 assists and six aces.
West Morgan (22-6) plays Saturday in the Tournament of Champions at Danville.
--
West Morgan splits with Ardmore, East Limestone
The Rebels defeated Ardmore 2-1 (27-29, 30-28, 15-10) and lost to East Limestone 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 15-13) in a match on Monday.
Terry led West Morgan with 21 kills, while Kadence Logston added 12 kills. Yerby had 45 assists.
--
Calhoun Cross Country
The Warhawks mens and womens teams competed at the Falcon Classic in Montevallo on Sept. 17, with the women finishing in sixth place and the men finishing eighth.
West Morgan’s Charlie Owens led the men with a time of 28:42. The women were led by Holly Sillivant, of Huntsville, who finished with a time of 22:24.
