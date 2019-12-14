It’s been awhile since Hartselle basketball fans have hung around after a game at Austin to celebrate a victory.
They did on Friday night.
The Tigers beat the Black Bears, 67-58, behind 25 points from Brody Peebles and 23 from Tad Sivley.
It is believed to be the first Hartselle win at Austin in at least 10 years. Hartselle beat Austin at home last month, 62-59. Friday night’s win makes it a sweep for the Tigers.
“This is a really nice win over a really good team that’s had our number for the last few years,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said.
Hartselle beating Austin in basketball once, let alone twice in one season, is a big deal. How the Tigers pulled it off Friday night no doubt made it even sweeter for the Tigers.
After the first quarter, Hartselle led 19-18. Austin opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run to take a 36-26 lead at halftime.
The Tigers then opened the third quarter with a 21-0 run to take a 47-36 lead before Austin got its first points of the second half on a Jaylon Barrett basket with 3:24 to play in the quarter.
It was 51-46 after three quarters. Austin cut the lead to three at 57-54, but could get no closer.
“They hit us in the mouth in the second quarter and we decided to answer back,” Sivley said. “That makes this win special. It’s a win that should bring us closer as a team.”
Peebles led the third-quarter comeback with 15 points. When Austin tried to come back in the fourth quarter, it was Sivley’s 12 points that denied the Black Bears.
Peebles and Sivley combined for 17 of Hartselle’s 24 field goals and were a combined 13 of 14 from the free throw line.
“We just laid an egg in the third quarter,” Austin head coach Major Deacon said. “We had 28 turnovers tonight. You just can’t win playing like that.”
Barrett’s 14 points led Austin. Kolten Petty scored 11. They combined for just two points in the second half.
Austin girls 41, Hartselle 36: The Black Bears’ Bri Hodges scored six of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead an Austin comeback win.
Austin trailed 25-19 at halftime and 32-29 with 3:14 to play in the game before Hodges stepped up big and scored three straight baskets. Hartselle had a chance to tie the game with 45 seconds left, but the ball rolled around and the rim before falling off. Austin closed the game out with free throws from Ebonie Williams and Niya Shackelford.
Masyn Marchbanks led Hartselle with 14 points.
