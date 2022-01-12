Wade Waldrop, a 1994 graduate of Hartselle High, is scheduled to be formally introduced as the new head football coach at Hoover on Thursday.
Waldrop, who was an All-State honorable mention punter for Hartselle in 1993, comes to Hoover after one season as head coach at Florence with a 5-6 record. Before that he coached eight years at James Clemens and seven seasons at Chelsea.
Waldrop's career record is 100-75 with three region championships and 11 playoff appearances in 16 seasons.
According to the TimesDaily, Waldrop’s hiring was announced on Wednesday on the Hoover Bucs Football Facebook page. The information was also tweeted on a Hoover social media account and quickly deleted.
Waldrop’s one season at Florence ended with a 49-10 first-round playoff loss to eventual 7A state champion Thompson, which is one of Hoover’s main rivals in Class 7A, Region 3.
Florence will now begin the search for its fourth head coach in the last six years.
