HARTSELLE — Hartselle looked as ready as ever for the start of area play when it hosted Decatur on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who went undefeated against area opponents last season, cruised to a 93-65 win in their first Class 6A, Area 14 game of the season.
Hartselle (16-4) hosted and won the Area 14 tournament last season. The win over Decatur (5-14) is its sixth in a row over an area opponent.
“We talked about it being a new season for us,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “Our results up to this point don’t matter. What matters is that we’re 1-0 in area play. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
Hartselle started slow before finding a rhythm. The Tigers fell behind 8-5 midway through the first quarter.
They responded with a 26-2 run that gave them a 31-10 lead in the second. They held onto that lead and went to halftime up 46-29 behind 18 first-half points from junior Brody Peebles.
“We’ve been like that for most of the year,” Key said. “We don’t panic when things don’t go well early. We’ve been good enough to make some runs.”
The Tigers had an equally explosive second half characterized by unselfish basketball. That was reflected in the box score, too. Four Hartselle players scored over 15 points. Peebles led the way with 32 points. Senior Tad Sivley scored 19 points. Freshman Kiah Key added 17 points, and sophomore Luke Ward had 16 points.
Sharing the basketball and making the extra pass are things that every basketball coach preaches. Key’s players seem to take pride in it, and it was on display against a county rival.
“We’re just super unselfish,” Peebles said. “It doesn’t matter who is scoring or when somebody is scoring. That’s the biggest thing. We trust each other.”
Hartselle’s 17-point halftime lead turned into a 20-point lead at the end of the third. It led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers put up their season high for points and posted their highest point total since they scored 94 points in a win over West Point last season.
Decatur still managed to have three players in double figures despite the loss. Junior Kobe Johnson scored 14 points. Juniors Ty Russell and Malik Byrd had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Hartselle will get a shot to extend its area winning streak to seven when it travels to Cullman on Friday. Decatur takes a break from area play and travels to Brewer on Friday.
Hartselle girls 55, Decatur 40: Sophomore guard Masyn Marchbanks scored 26 points to lead Hartselle (12-8) to the win.
Hartselle started the game on a 12-0 run. It led 23-5 midway through the second quarter and took a 31-16 lead into halftime.
Things got interesting when Decatur (0-18) cut the lead to single digits in the third. It was 34-27 in the third quarter and 44-36 in the fourth. Hartselle then stretched its lead to 17 points to seal it.
Junior Lillyanna Cartee scored 10 points for Hartselle. Senior K’Tlyn Taylor was the only Decatur player in double figures with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.