Hartselle’s Tristin Wisener and Priceville’s Cole Lindeman have advanced to next week’s state golf tournament in Huntsville.
Wisener was low medalist in the Class 6A sub-state Tuesday with a 68 at Cullman’s Terri Pines. Hartselle failed to qualify as a team, but Wisener advanced with the top individual score.
Two teams and the two players with the top individual scores, but not on one of the advancing teams qualify for state.
Hartselle (308) was third behind Mountain Brook (293) and Cullman (300). Athens (313) was fifth.
Lindeman shot 76 at the Class 4A-5A sub-state Tuesday at Silver Lakes in Glencoe. Priceville (337) finished fifth in the team competition behind Oneonta (323) and Randolph (328) which both advanced to state.
In the 4A-5A girls competition also held at Silver Lakes, Priceville finished seventh.
Wisener and Lindeman joined several other area golfers who will be competing in the state tournament. Teams advancing are the Hartselle girls, Lawrence County boys, Athens Bible boys and Lindsay Lane girls.
(0) comments
