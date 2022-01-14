HARTSELLE — Hartselle started to take control just before halftime of what began as a tight game Friday night against rival Decatur. The Tigers then carried that momentum into the third period on the way to a dominating 70-34 victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
The win moves Hartselle to 13-10 on the season and 3-1 in area play.
“We talked about it at halftime. I didn’t think we played with good pace early in the game,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “We wanted to move the basketball, not let it stick in hands, get it to five or six guys. I thought we did that a lot better in the second half.”
The game was knotted at 13 a piece to end the first quarter, but a small run to end the second made it 30-17 at the break. Another run to open the third quarter gave Hartselle a 22-point lead.
After keeping up to start the game, Decatur fell apart quickly.
“We stopped doing what we had emphasized going into tonight,” said Decatur head coach Kori Walker. “We gave up second-chance points, didn’t keep them off the glass, and the turnovers really built up. They also made some shots, too. Give them credit.”
Luke Ward led Hartselle with 22 points. Thomas Itsede finished with 15, while Kiah Key had 10. Isiah Slaughter and Stephen Mayfield each had eight to lead Decatur.
The win Friday was a bounce back for Hartselle. After getting a key area win over previously No. 6-ranked Cullman last Saturday, the Tigers dropped their first area game Tuesday to Muscle Shoals, 61-58, on a last-second shot.
“We’re a young team, and these guys are still going through a lot that they haven’t been before,” coach Key said. “Tuesday, we went on the road in a tough area environment. We didn’t play our best, but we were in it late and lost on a 35-foot shot. That’s a tough pill to swallow, so for us to come in here tonight and bounce back the way we did, it was big.”
The win keeps the Tigers in the hunt to host the area tournament.
“We’re in the driver’s seat right now,” said Luke Ward. “As long as we win out (area games), we’ll host the area tournament.”
Hartselle girls 50, Decatur 22: The Hartselle girls also picked up a huge win over Decatur on Friday night.
The Tigers exploded out of the gate, grabbing a 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. They led 24-7 at halftime and 41-10 at the end of the third period.
Masyn Marchbanks led Hartselle with 15 points, while Karleigh Shipley had nine. Gracie Hill and Mary Itsede each had eight. CC Chapman led Decatur with six.
