Stuck in a dogfight, Hartselle needed someone to take over.
Hailey Holshouser said "hello."
The star senior took over in the second set, delivering clutch shot after shot over the net and helping the Tigers defeat Homewood 28-26. Hartselle went on to win the match 3-0.
“I feel like I play better under pressure,” Holshouser said. “The chemistry between me and Grace (Tapscott, the setter) is really good, and I felt the tougher the game was getting, the better it was working.”
Head coach Tanya Lybarger said she wasn’t surprised by Holshouser’s play; the senior has been a star for a while now.
“She’s someone that we like to be in control when the game is on the line,” Lybarger said. “She was mostly our go-to last year. She missed some time this year, and I felt like her hitting was a little off when she came back. But today she really stepped up and looked like her old self.”
The win puts Hartselle right back in the state tournament, a trip that is becoming quite the norm for the Tigers.
“It’s always nice going to the state tournament,” Lybarger said. “This group is a special group, and a lot of them have been on varsity for a long time. I truly believe they are one of the best teams in the state, and I hope we prove that next week.”
--
Hatton returns to state
For two straight years the Hatton Hornets have seen their seasons end at the North Regional Tournament at the Von Braun Civic center in Huntsville.
That streak ended Wednesday.
The Hornets knocked off Lamar County 3-0 (25-23, 26-18, 25-12) to punch their ticket back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“It’s a great feeling, and I’m just so proud for these girls,” said Hatton head coach Lori Huffaker. “I’m so excited for these girls to get this experience, to get to play in that arena and get the chance to make some memories that will last a lifetime.”
The Hornets started in a 7-0 hole but came roaring back to win the set 25-23.
“We definitely got off to a slow start. I think we had some nerves and they just needed to settle in,” Huffaker said “But the way we got down, then didn’t give up and fought back to win, I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The win seemed to give Hatton extra confidence as the rest of the match was never in doubt. Huffaker hopes that confidence will carry over.
“This group of athletes that we have, they are just fierce competitors,” she said. “They love to win and hat to lose. Having confidence is all they need.”
Lindsay Lane also advanced to next week's state tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Belgreen 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-22).
The state volleyball tournament will take place next Wednesday-Friday at the Crossplex in Bessemer.
