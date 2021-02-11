HARTSELLE — If the strategy was to race to a big lead and cruise to a win, Hartselle executed it to perfection.
The Tigers jumped out over Decatur early in the game and never looked back as they rolled to a 70-49 victory over the Red Raiders on Wednesday night
“This time of the year, it’s not about who you’re playing but how you’re playing," said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. "Your mindset is important, and I thought our mindset was really good, especially early on. I don’t think we were very good offensively. I thought we were off and our pace wasn’t very good. But I thought our focus was really good tonight.”
The Tigers led 17-5 after the first quarter and 36-19 at halftime. Brody Peebles finished with a game high 28 points, while Trent Wright and Luke Ward both had 12. Kobe Johnson led Decatur with 18.
Hartselle, which was coming off just their third loss of the season, didn’t have their best second-half performance, but that’s something Key thinks is a bright spot.
“We raced out to the lead early, but there was plenty in the next three and half quarters for us to work,” Key said. “Overall it was a good win and I was really excited about our focus, even if there were some things we could have done better.”
With the win, the Tigers moved to 24-3 on the season and advanced to the area championship. They will play Muscle Shoals on Saturday at home starting at 6 p.m.
Decatur finishes the season 13-16 under first-year coach Khori Walker.
For Hartselle, winning Saturday will be big for home court advantage in the sub-regionals, but Key says winning to play a certain opponent doesn’t matter.
“Whether we play Pinson (Valley) or Clay (Chalkville) it doesn’t make a difference. They split in the regular season, Pinson tries to outscore you, and Clay tries to grind it out,” Key said. “We made our schedule this year so we could play multiple games that had a state tournament feeling. That way we would be ready for whoever we play in the postseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.