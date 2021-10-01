HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers are 7-0 after beating Athens on Friday, 45-34.
Tigers’ head coach Bryan Moore says it’s not a perfect 7-0.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work on to get better for these next three region games,” Moore said. “We’re excited to be 7-0, but it’s far from being perfect.”
Hartselle had to come from behind in the third quarter of the battle with their Class 6A, Region 8 rival. The Tigers led 21-6 with 1:46 to play in the first half and trailed 27-24 with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
A big key to the comeback was sophomore running back Ri Fletcher. He rushed 16 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
The three touchdowns on runs of 19, one and 49 yards doubled his season total. The 193 yards almost doubled his season total of 226 going into the game.
“I’ve never been part of a 7-0 team,” Fletcher said. “This really feels good. I hope we can keep this going.”
Fletcher had been slowed earlier in the season by a left ankle injury. He now wears a brace on the ankle, but it didn’t seem to slow him down against Athens.
Hartselle, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, stays undefeated in region play with a 4-0 record. The three games left on the region schedule start with a road trip to undefeated Muscle Shoals (6-0, 4-0). The Tigers then have home games with Hazel Green and Buckhorn to close out the season and region schedule.
“I’m sure Muscle Shoals will be rocking next week,” Moore said.
Athens (3-4, 2-2) is the defending region champions. The Golden Eagles' other region loss came two week ago at home to Muscle Shoals, 27-13.
The Golden Eagles came to Hartselle determined to spoil the idea of two undefeated teams meeting next week in a game that will most likely determine the region championship.
Hartselle scored first on Fletcher’s 19-yard run. Athens matched it with an eight-yard run by Jaden Jude, but the PAT was blocked leaving the score at 7-6.
The next two touchdowns went Hartselle’s way. JT Blackwood connected with Ri’s brother, Izayah, on a two-yard touchdown pass. Ri’s one-yard run made it 21-6 with 1:47 go in the second quarter.
That’s when Athens came alive. After two long passes got the ball to the Hartselle 9, Jude carried it in for the touchdown. The 2-point try failed leaving Hartselle up 21-12
On Hartselle’s first play after the kickoff, Blackwood’s pass was intercepted and returned to the Hartselle 7. Two plays later, Jude was in the end zone making it 21-19.
With momentum clearly on Athens’ side of the field with just a few seconds left, Hartselle got a long run from Fletcher on what looked like the last play of the half.
A facemask penalty was called on Athens. That allowed Hartselle to get one more play. It would be a 35-yard field goal by Crawford Lang. That made the halftime score 24-19.
Athens took the second-half kickoff and drove 64 yards in 14 plays for the go-ahead touchdown with Jude’s fourth touchdown of the night.
Hartselle quickly got the lead back on Jack Smith’s 10-yard run and got the knockout touchdown on Blackwood’s five-yard scoring run on its next possession. Blackwood’s TD was set up by four running plays by Fletcher to the left side that totaled 42 yards.
“The defense couldn’t get off the blocks on that side of the line,” Fletcher said. “I just had to find the hole and go.”
Fletcher’s final score came on a 49-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
