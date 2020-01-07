HARTSELLE — Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the school board is expected to vote in a special meeting this afternoon to hire Jasper’s Bryan Moore as the new head football coach at Hartselle High.
He will replace Bo Culver, who resigned Nov. 1 after one season as the Tigers’ head coach.
Moore was selected from among 74 applicants and won 22 games and two region championships in two seasons as Jasper’s head coach.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.