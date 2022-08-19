HARTSELLE — Jack Smith moved to Hartselle to do some big things.
The Moulton native accomplished that Friday night at J.P. Cain Stadium as he led Hartselle to a 45-17 win over Austin.
In his first varsity start at quarterback, Smith threw for three touchdowns and 317 yards and ran for a 47-yard touchdown.
“I came here and waited my time,” Smith said. “It finally came, and I was ready to do something big.”
Smith was just part of an impressive effort by the Hartselle Tigers on offense and defense. After leading 17-7 at halftime, Hartselle put on an offensive explosion in the third quarter and that carried over four seconds into the fourth quarter. Hartselle scored four touchdowns to build what would be the final score of the game.
“Jack did a great job of taking what Austin offered on defense and not forcing anything,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “I don’t think he made one bad decision all night.
“I was really proud of how our team played. Austin has improved over last year. They are going to make some noise in their region.”
Eli Tidwell, Smith’s best friend, had a big hand in the Hartselle success. Actually it was his two hands. The fellow senior caught all three of Smith’s touchdown passes. He got the first touchdown of the game on a 28-yard completion. His second TD was for 45 yards in the second quarter to put Hartselle up 14-7.
In the third quarter, Smith and Tidwell teamed up on an 80-yard touchdown play that broke Austin’s back. The Black Bears had just gained some momentum on De’Air Young’s 72-yard run to cut the score to 24-14.
Three plays after the Austin kickoff, Hartselle was back up to 31-14. Later it was Smith’s touchdown run that made it 38-14 with 3:35 to play.
“When you have two Division I prospects like (Izayah Fletcher and Ri Fletcher) there’s no way the defense can cover everybody,” Smith said. “I knew I could find Eli open.”
Hartselle’s state championship baseball team was honored before the football game. Smith and Tidwell were a big part of that team’s success. Smith threw the final pitch in the championship game. Tidwell played third for the Tigers.
“Throwing the last pitch in a state championship baseball game is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Smith said. “Having a big football game like this is pretty special, but I hope we have more this season.”
Hartselle’s other scores came on runs of 42 and 56 yards by Ri Fletcher. Crawford Lang added a 46-yard field goal.
Austin’s scores came on Young’s run, Bryson Clairborne’s long return of a fumble recovery and a 27-yard field goal by Ruben Guevara.
“Our defense played well early, but we didn’t do enough on offense to sustain drives and give our defense a chance to rest,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said.
Hartselle leads the series with Austin, 32-23-1. The last time Hartselle beat Austin two years in a row was in 2013 (38-31) and 2014 (34-13).
The Tigers host Jackson-Olin on Friday then hit the road for their Class 6A, Region 7 opener at rival Cullman on Sept. 2.
The Black Bears open their home schedule next Friday with cross-town rival Decatur. The Black Bears begin their Class 7A, Region 4 schedule on Sept. 2 at home vs. Sparkman.
