AUBURN — Hartselle junior Avery Balch’s second-place finish in the one-meter diving was the top finish for local athletes in the state swimming and diving championships on Saturday.
Four area athletes scored top-10 finishes in the Alabama High School Athletic Association meet held at Auburn University. Balch’s second-place finish was in the Class 6A-7A boys competition. Priceville freshman Xander Gaines was sixth in the Class 1A-5A boys one-meter diving competition.
Athens senior Connor Hill had third-place finishes in 6A-7A boys 100-yard Butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
Hartselle senior Julie Bryant finished sixth in the 6A-7A 50-yard freestyle.
