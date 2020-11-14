Hartselle’s Encore Classic, one of the top girls basketball events in the area, has been canceled due to health concerns.
The Encore Classic was scheduled for Nov. 21, 24 and 25.
“Our school officials thought it would be a good idea not to have it this year,” said Hartselle girls coach Gary Orr. “It’s so big with 60 teams, and then you have so many people coming in and out. I think it was the right decision.”
There will be basketball at Hartselle on Nov. 21. The Hartselle girls will host Madison Academy in a varsity game only at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.