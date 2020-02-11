Athletes from Hartselle High and Austin High won state championships over the weekend at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.
Hartselle’s Hawken Foote claimed a state title in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.57. He was also seventh in the 400-meter run (51.04). Hartselle’s 4x400 meter relay team won the state title with a time of 3:29.85.
Austin sophomore Makenzie Harris won the Class 7A 60-meter dash. She crossed the finish line at 7.80 seconds.
“She deserves it. She’s really been training and working hard,” said Austin track and field coach and Harris’ mother Adonnaca Burton. “She’s only a sophomore. We weren’t expecting it so soon in her career. It’s unbelievable. I’m overjoyed.”
Hartselle’s 4x800 meter relay team also placed ninth (9:05.00). Devron Turney placed in the top five in two events, coming in fifth in the high jump (6-0 feet) and fourth in the long jump (21-8.50). Shelby Roberts finished seventh in the Class 6A 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.20. She was also seventh in the 1,600-meter run (5:39.82).
The Harstelle boys placed sixth as a team in Class 6A with 30.50 points overall.
Decatur High’s Jacob Glenn was sixth in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.0 seconds. Julio Cerda crossed the finish line in the 1,600-meter run at 4:49.03, good enough for 10th place.
Athens finished 10th overall as a team in the boys Class 6A championship.
Elijah Frankel placed in the top 10 in two different events. He was fifth in the 1,600-meter run, crossing the finish line at 4:34.58. He placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.88. Hamilton Pressnell finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.94). The Golden Eagles also saw Jack Tregoning place seventh in the shot put with a distance of 43-08. Athens finished sixth (8:55.81) in the boys 4x800-meter relay.
Brewer’s Dakota Sheppard placed in the top 10 in Class 4A-5A in two different events. He was eighth in the 800-meter run (2:02.85) and fourth in the 1,600-meter run (4:32.68).
Priceville had three top-10 finishers in Class 4A-5A. Karli Wade was sixth in the long jump with a distance of 15-04.5. Anna Swindell placed ninth in the high jump, clearing 4-02. Tayler Cappi had a distance of 38-1 in the shot put, good enough for eighth.
Ardmore placed 10th in the girls Class 4A-5A 4x800 meter relay and seventh in the boys 4x200 meter relay. Nathan Stafford was 10th for the Tigers in the 400-meter race at 52.39 seconds.
Lawrence County’s Emily Daniel had two top-10 finishes. She was sixth in the Class 4A-5A 1,600-meter race (5:44.24) and seventh in the 3,200-meter race (12:24.55). Her teammate, Steele Joiner, finished eighth in the boys 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:37.50.
Lindsay Lane had five top-10 finishes in Class 1A-3A. Whitney Prise-Cook placed seventh in the 60-meter hurdles at 10.68 seconds. Jack Anderson finished ninth in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:07.56. Anderson also placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run (4:49.66). His teammate, Henry Woodall, was eighth (4:53.16) in the same race. Woodall also finished 10th in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:54.40.
The Falkville boys were seventh in the Class 1A-3A team standings. They placed fourth in the 4x200 meter relay.
Carlos Esquivel placed fourth in the long jump, jumping 19-04.25 feet. He placed second in the high jump at 6-0. Two Falkville runners placed in the top 10 in the 60-meter hurdles — Jack Wills (second with a time of 8.88 seconds) and Mikell Elliott (eighth with a time of 10.27 seconds). Wills and Elliott placed in the top 10 in the 400-meter dash as well. Wills was fifth (52.60 seconds), and Elliott placed eighth (53.62).
The Falkville girls had two top-10 finishes. Laney Hulsey placed sixth in the high jump with a height of 4-4 feet. Audrey Easter was ninth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.25.
