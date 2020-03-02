Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser has been selected to play in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Games in July.
The outside hitter was selected as The Daily’s Player of the Year this past season after leading her team to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals. She was a force all over the floor with 612 kills, 801 digs and 105 aces.
The 22nd annual All-Star volleyball games will be played July 20 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex starting at 4 p.m.
The games are part of All Star Week sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The event includes North vs. South contests in football, baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, tennis, cross country and golf. Those teams will be announced later.
