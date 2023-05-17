Hartselle golfer Jinger Heath saved the best for last.
On the last day of her high school career, Heath won the girls Class 6A state championship played in Auburn.
Heath shot a 5-under 67 Tuesday, the second day of competition, to take the championship by three shots over Yvette Gordon of Pike Road. Heath trailed Gordon by two shots after Monday’s first round.
“I never ever wanted anything as much as winning this,” Heath said. “After Monday, I knew that if I played my best that I had a good chance to win it.”
Heath shot 1-under on the front nine. She then picked up birdies on 11, 12 and 14. Gordon was in the group playing behind Heath.
“I didn’t know how she was doing, but I knew I was playing my best,” Heath said. “If that wasn’t good enough to win it, I was going to be happy for her because we’re good friends.”
On the 18th fairway with a large crowd watching, Heath got emotional about finishing her high school career.
“I had to tell myself to get it together,” Heath said.
Her approach shot landed on the green about 6 feet from the hole. She then closed it out with a birdie putt.
“What a way to close out my high school career,” Heath said.
Heath, who has signed to play at Jacksonville State, was making her seventh appearance in the state tournament.
“I have had so much support throughout my career,” Heath said. “I could not have done this without Coach (Jessie) Perrin. He’s always there for me.
“Colby Odom at Burningtree changed my swing and has been a big help with the mental part of the game.”
--
Class 6A girls: Athens’ Adalyn Pike finished third with a 7-over 151.
--
Class 1A-3A girls: Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble and Tuscaloosa Academy’s Anna Christian Becker shared the individual championship with a 2-under 142. Becker had a 1-shot lead after Monday. Ruble shot a one-over 73 on Tuesday to Becker’s 2-over 74.
Lindsay Lane (559) finished third in the team competition behind Tuscaloosa Academy (450) and Houston Academy (491). Joining Ruble on the team were Hayden Anderson, Samantha Norton and Sophya Pirtle.
--
Class 6A boys: Hartselle Tristin Wisener finished tied for 18th at 10-over 154 in the individual competition.
--
Class 4A boys: Priceville’s Cole Lindeman tied for sixth with a 9-over 153.
--
Class 1A-2A boys: Athens Bible’s Luke Davis finished tied for sixth with a 12-over 156.
Athens Bible (559) finished fourth in the team competition. Joining Davis on the team were AJ Bradford, Hayden Blakely, Lane Glover and Colton Vining.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.