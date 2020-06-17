You can call Marquez Jones, Will Lang and Brick Pugh survivors.
The three former Daily Players of the Year have advanced to the finals of the Daily’s online contest to determine the favorite 5A-7A Player of the Year after 2000.
Jones led the way into the finals with 646 votes to 541 for Lang and 482 for Pugh. Jones (2008) was a running back at Hartselle. Lang (2010) was a Hartselle quarterback. Pugh (2014) was a quarterback at East Limestone.
Voting in the finals begins today at decaturdaily.com and lasts three days. First-round and semifinal votes do not carry over to the final round. You can vote once a day.
Jones wasn’t big in stature at 5-foot-9, but he was huge for the Tigers in 2008 (12-1). The Class 5A first-team All-State selection scored 31 touchdowns while rushing for 1,562 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass.
One of Jones’ biggest games that season came in a 44-6 blowout win over Muscle Shoals when he found the end zone five times.
“This program and this team mean a lot to him,” then-Hartselle head coach Bob Godsey said at the end of the season. “He was driven by carrying the torch of this team. He hasn’t been afraid to take that role, to take that burden on his shoulders, especially this year.”
Jones finished his career with 4,112 yards and 58 touchdowns on 655 carries.
Lang was a two-year starter for Hartselle in 2009 and 2010 when the Tigers went a combined 22-5. He was the Class 5A first-team All-State quarterback in 2010 (12-2) with 26 touchdown passes and 2,224 yards. Lang completed 71% of his throws (180 for 256) that season with just three interceptions.
“He really has been efficient for two years,” Godsey said then. “I’m not any kind of guru by any stretch of the imagination, but I could see it coming. He has been efficient at every level. He loves the game and plays it very well.”
Efficiency was also the name of the game for East Limestone’s Pugh. After the Indians won just two games in 2013, the son of head coach Jeff Pugh led a turnaround in 2014 that saw East (12-1) advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals. He threw for 1,922 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 60% of his throws. He averaged 18.1 yards per completion.
"I've always been hard on Brick," Jeff Pugh said. "He handled it well. He worked hard and earned what he got. And I'm proud of him. He turned out to be a darn good football player and a great kid."
Remember to vote at decaturdaily.com.
