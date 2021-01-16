HARTSELLE — Masyn Marchbanks has a lot of basketball left to play for Hartselle, but she’s already decided on college.
The 5-foot-8 junior guard announced Saturday over social media her commitment to play for the Samford Bulldogs, coached by Carley Kuhns.
“The way Coach Kuhns leads her team is something I knew I wanted to be a part of,” Marchbanks said. “With Samford being such a prestigious university, I knew I’d get the academic and athletic experience I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl.”
Marchbanks has played on the Hartselle varsity since the eighth grade. She’s the Tigers’ leading scorer this season. She scored just six points in one quarter of play in a blowout win over Decatur on Friday, but in the two previous games she scored 33 vs. Muscle Shoals and 27 vs. Cullman.
Hartselle (12-2, 4-0) is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A.
Samford competes in the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs are 6-6 after Saturday’s 64-47 win over Western Carolina.
Kuhns seems to like the talent in Morgan County. Former Priceville star Kathleen Wheeler is a redshirt-freshman on the team. Former Decatur Heritage star Katie Jones is a freshman.
