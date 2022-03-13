CLINTON, Miss. — Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks scored seven points and had three steals in the Alabama girls' 89-81 win over Mississippi on Saturday.
The Alabama boys beat Mississippi, 96-89, in the 32nd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
Marchbanks, who will play in college at Samford, did her work in 18 minutes of play.
Alabama had three players in double figures. Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard, who signed with Florida Atlantic, led with 17 points. Park Crossing’s Alexis Andrews, who signed with College of Charleston, had 16 points. Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele, who signed with Alabama State, scored 14.
Arkansas signee Barry Dunning of McGill-Toolen in Mobile led the Alabama boys team with 22 points. Martavious Russell of Sipsey Valley scored 19, Efrem Johnson of Grissom had 15, and Anthony Johnson of Midfield had 10.
Hubbard and Dunning were named team MVPs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.