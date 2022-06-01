Hartselle’s Coleman “Bull” Mizell will display his baseball talents next month at All-Star Week in Montgomery.
Mizell was named to the North team on Tuesday. The outfielder for the Class 6A state champion Hartselle Tigers hit .504 this past season with 10 home runs, 56 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Joining Mizell on the North roster is Lindsay Lane pitcher Ray Anderson. The lefty posted an 11-2 record with a 1.78 ERA. Anderson had 124 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings.
Lindsay Lane advanced to the Class 1A championship series before falling to state champion Bayshore Christian.
The baseball All-Star teams are comprised of 2023 rising seniors. They were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from coaches at Alabama High School Athletic Association schools.
The complete roster can be found at ahsaa.com.
All-Star Week features competition in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis and golf. It takes place July 18-22.
— David Elwell
