Junior guard Brody Peebles impressed Hartselle High coaches from the moment he put on a varsity uniform. The 6-foot-2 volume scorer first played for the Tigers’ varsity team the summer before his freshman season.
Peebles scored 38 points in his first game that summer. It was a sign of things to come.
“There’s a lot of guys that can’t even score 38 points wide open,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “He had 38 that first game and that was enough to know. He just really had a talent for putting the ball in the basket.”
Peebles has since lived up to the hype, improving in each of his two seasons with Hartselle. He scored 16 points per game and made 75 3-pointers his freshman year.
Last year, he showed he was ready to take the next step. He bumped up his scoring average to 22 points per game, leading Hartselle to its first area title under Key.
Peebles was a second-team All-State selection after numerous big performances.
Opponents took notice of him after his freshman year. After following it up with an even better sophomore campaign, Peebles will have a target on his back in each game his junior season. Hartselle tips off its season by hosting Brewer tonight.
“I have a bigger chip on my shoulder this season,” Peebles said. “We are that close. We are a few steps away from being where we want to be as a program.”
Peebles usually enters a game knowing that teams are going to use double-teams or a box-and-one defense to try to slow him down. He’s conditioned himself to stay consistent no matter how many minutes he plays.
“I work on my game enough and have enough confidence that it doesn’t matter what they’re doing," Peebles said. "I can be me no matter what. I just try to play my game no matter the circumstances.”
Colleges have followed opponents’ lead by having Peebles on their radar. He received his first offer after his freshman season. That came from UAB. UAH followed two months later.
His recruitment slowed down the 2018-19 season but spiked after it ended. Lipscomb broke the ice by giving Peebles an offer in May. UNA offered him shortly after.
He then had an impressive summer playing for travel club Pro One Select based out of Huntsville. He received offers from Liberty, Belmont, Samford and UNC-Wilmington.
“The summer was huge for me,” Peebles said. “Being able to play in front coaches and play against elite guys was huge. It’s a little bit of pressure, but I try to handle it well.”
Another strong season could attract even more schools. Peebles’ role will be a little different this season. With point guard Keondre Swoopes gone, he will have a lot more ball-handling responsibility.
Peebles and Swoopes coexisted perfectly for Hartselle. Peebles would play off of Swoopes to get open looks but could still handle the ball if Hartselle needed it.
He spent a lot of time this offseason continuing to improve his scoring at all three levels — 3-point, mid-range and inside — to prepare for even more attention from opponents.
“I’ve worked on my strength,” Peebles said. “I’ve tried to improve my game off of the bounce. I want to get to the rim and have a mid-range game. I want to have a more full game.”
He’s also focused a lot on the defensive side of the ball. He was usually a guy that opponents picked on his freshman year.
Key said that Peebles has now molded himself into the best defender on the team. That’s been a product of work from Peebles and being under two of the best coaches in the Decatur area.
Hartselle added longtime Austin coach Jake Miles to its staff this year. Miles has coached numerous All-State basketball players, including Fabian Bell, Javan Johnson and Camron Reedus.
“He goes against elite Division I (caliber) athletes a lot of the time,” Miles said. “He’s learning how to beat those guys in whatever way he needs to. He has multiple things in his pocket that he can beat guys with.”
Peebles will set his focus on not only solidifying himself as one of the top players in Class 6A but getting Hartselle basketball as a whole to the next level. The Tigers made strides last season by winning an area title. They lost a close game to Columbia— ranked in the top five at the time — in the sub-regional round.
Hartselle competes in a three-team area that includes Cullman and Decatur. Its sub-regional crossover is with Area 15. That features Athens, Columbia and Muscle Shoals.
Peebles comes back as a more well-rounded player with strong pieces around him in Tad Sivley, Trent Wright, Trent Hill and Jackson Raley.
He has high expectations in his first season as an upperclassman.
“We believe that we can compete with some of the best teams in the state,” Peebles said. “We have that self-belief and know that we can hang with some of the best teams in our area.”
