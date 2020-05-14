When it comes to post-season awards in softball, Hartselle’s Kylie Winton could not have done much more when she played.
She was the state’s Class 6A Player of the Year in 2018 when the Tigers won the state championship. She was also The Daily’s Player of the Year. In 2019, she shared The Daily’s Player of the Year honor with teammate Kalli Cartee.
After the first round of The Daily’s Favorite Players of the Year contest, she received the most votes with 889. That was 140 more votes than East Limestone’s Sarah Beth Medley received to finish second.
Starting today, you can vote in the semifinals of Class 5A-7A softball by going to decaturdaily.com. There will be two groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
The three players with the most votes advance to the finals, which begin next week.
The semifinal round definitely has a Hartselle vs. Lawrence County feel to it. Hartselle has four players in the semifinals. Lawrence County has three.
Joining Winton from Hartselle are Kalli Cartee, Taylor Wascavage and Katie Tillman. All four Tigers played on state championship teams. Cartee was a teammate of Winton’s on the 2018 team. Wascavage played on the 2014 team. Tillman was on the 2000 team.
Lawrence County is represented by Sallie Beth Burch, Mallory Patterson and Megan Hill.
East Limestone’s Medley is the lone semifinalist not from either Hartselle or Lawrence County.
The contest for Class 5A-7A baseball started Wednesday and has two more days of voting. On Friday, it’s Class 1A-4A baseball. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A softball.
Remember to go to decaturdaily.com to vote. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.