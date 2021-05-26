Hartselle’s Keegan Zanda is a first-team Super All-State selection by the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches.
Zanda was one of the leading scorers in the country with 57 goals in his senior season. He is also a first-team selection in Class 6A.
East Limestone keeper Parker Moran is a second-team Super All-State selection. The senior is also a first-team selection in Class 5A.
Seven other area players were honored in Class 1A-3A. The first team selections are all from Tanner. They are eighth-grader Randy Cortes, junior Manuel Felipe, senior Nehemias Vicente and senior Frankie Vicente.
The second-team selections are Elkmont senior Josh Burrows, Tanner sophomore Franklin Vincente and Tanner junior Emanuel Gonzalez.
